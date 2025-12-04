OSP has deviated from its mandate; it must be abolished — NPP MP

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffuor Awuah, has criticised the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), describing it as ineffective.

The OSP was one of the major campaign promises of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and was established to protect the public purse and prosecute corrupt officials.

However, the lawmaker argues that the office has drifted from its core mandate and should be scrapped.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Agyei Baffuor Awuah said the OSP has received several budgetary allocations, including GHS158 million in the 2026 budget, yet has “nothing to show for it.”

“When the Office of the Special Prosecutor was being promulgated, it was for the protection of the public purse. The office has deviated from its course of protecting the public purse. We are giving them GHS158 million when they are not doing what is required of them. It must be abolished,” he said.

Meanwhile, a petition seeking the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has been filed and forwarded to the Chief Justice.

The OSP has also come under increased scrutiny following the arrest of private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu for allegedly obstructing its work.

Mr Kpebu, who has since been released, was picked up on Wednesday, December 3, shortly after honouring an invitation to assist in investigations into corruption allegations he levelled against Mr Agyebeng.