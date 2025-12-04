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Parliament endorses Foreign Affairs budget, ratifies landmark labour deal with Qatar

  Thu, 04 Dec 2025
Parliament Parliament endorses Foreign Affairs budget, ratifies landmark labour deal with Qatar
THU, 04 DEC 2025

Parliament on Thursday achieved two significant milestones, giving final approval to the 2026 Budget Estimates for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and endorsing a historic Labour Mobility Agreement between Ghana and Qatar.

The budget approval sets the stage for a renewed transformation of Ghana’s foreign service. The Ministry plans to reduce costly rental expenditures abroad by securing Ghana-owned diplomatic properties, modernise its internal systems, and improve the efficiency of passport services. Sector Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the reforms are designed to strengthen Ghana’s global presence and promote a diplomatic agenda grounded in transparency and credibility.

In another major development, Parliament unanimously ratified a comprehensive Labour Mobility Agreement with the State of Qatar. The pact, approved under Article 75 of the 1992 Constitution, is expected to expand employment opportunities for Ghanaians in Qatar while introducing stronger protections for workers.

The agreement guarantees Ghanaian migrants competitive pay, decent accommodation, health care, insurance, and enforceable employment contracts, addressing long-standing challenges faced by workers in the Gulf region.

Parliament described the ratification as a major diplomatic and economic advancement, one that secures both new job avenues and improved safeguards for Ghanaian professionals and labourers abroad.

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