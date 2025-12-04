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Rise with Integrity: A Civic Call to Ghanaian Professionals and Youth

Feature Article Rise with Integrity: A Civic Call to Ghanaian Professionals and Youth
THU, 04 DEC 2025

The Story That Inspires
A Navy Admiral recently resigned rather than obey an illegal order from a politician. He was threatened—but he stood firm. His resignation wasn’t weakness; it was a declaration of principle. This act of integrity sent a powerful message: no one is above the law, and no professional should be a pawn of political manipulation.

Why This Matters for Ghana
Ghana, like many African nations, faces a crisis of conscience in its institutions:

  • Professionals are often pressured to bend the rules for political gain.
  • Public servants are silenced or punished for upholding the law.
  • Youth grow disillusioned, believing integrity has no reward.

But it doesn’t have to be this way.

A Call to Action
We call on Ghanaian professionals—civil servants, military officers, doctors, teachers, engineers, and administrators—to:

  • Refuse illegal instructions, even at personal cost.
  • Document and report abuses through lawful channels.
  • Support one another in networks of ethical resistance.
  • Mentor the youth in civic courage and constitutional duty.

To the Youth of Ghana
You are not powerless. You are the conscience of the future. Rise:

  • Learn your rights and responsibilities under the Constitution.
  • Ask questions when things don’t add up.
  • Celebrate integrity, not just success.
  • Join civic groups that promote transparency and justice.

Recommendations for Civic Advocacy

  • Launch a “Professionals for Integrity” campaign—highlighting stories of ethical leadership.
  • Create safe reporting platforms for whistleblowers.
  • Host civic education forums in schools, churches, and communities.
  • Design banners and scrolls honoring those who resign with dignity.
  • Petition Parliament to strengthen protections for ethical dissent.

What You Can Do Today

  • Share this message.
  • Start a conversation in your workplace.
  • Nominate a colleague who stood for what’s right.
  • Write to your MP demanding institutional reforms.

Let This Be Our Legacy
Let us build a Ghana where:

  • Professionals serve the people, not politicians.
  • Youth are inspired by courage, not corruption.
  • Resignation in protest is honored, not punished.

“The true measure of a nation is not how loud its leaders speak, but how boldly its citizens stand.”

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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