Stakeholders call for expansion of disinfection health services at ports, points of entry

Stakeholders in Ghana’s shipping, trade, and logistics sectors have unanimously urged the expansion of the Ghana Health Service’s Disinfection Health Service, implemented in partnership with LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited.

The call came during a stakeholder engagement held in Accra on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

Representatives from key industry bodies—including the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), Customs Brokers Association of Ghana (CUBAG), Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Freight Forwarders Association of Ghana (FFAG), Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG), Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG), Exim Frozen Foods Association of Ghana (EFFAG), Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG), Association of Customs House Agents Ghana (ACHAG), and the Joint Association of Port Transport Unions (JAPTU)—commended the efficiency of LCB Worldwide’s operations at ports and points of entry.

Stakeholders highlighted that the disinfection process does not delay cargo clearance and has significantly strengthened Ghana’s readiness for pandemics and public health emergencies.

A key feature of the meeting was a presentation by Dr. Raphael John Marfo, international public health and biosecurity expert at LCB Worldwide and former Director of Port Health at the Ghana Health Service. Dr. Marfo emphasized the importance of biosecurity for Ghana’s maritime operations, noting that the country leads the continent in implementing the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations (IHR) through cargo disinfection.

He revealed that Tanzania and Nigeria are studying Ghana’s model, aiming to replicate its success. Dr. Marfo outlined the program’s benefits, including improved port-entry efficiency, safer shipping and travel, enhanced international credibility, and reduced operational costs.

Fiifi Buabeng-Baiden, Lead for Partnerships and Programs at LCB Worldwide Ghana, underscored the hidden risks of global trade and the necessity of WHO-endorsed biosecurity measures. He noted that Ghana’s program operates at no cost to government, contrasting sharply with other countries that spend millions annually on similar interventions:

Belarus: USD 5–10 million



China: USD 10–20 million

China: USD 10–20 million

Japan: USD 25–30 million

Japan: USD 25–30 million

Russia: USD 5–10 million

Mr. Buabeng-Baiden added that Ghana’s approach is benchmarked against countries such as the United States, Australia, Kenya, and South Africa.

Mr. Bernard Brown, Deputy Director in charge of External Health at the Ministry of Health, commended LCB Worldwide for its work at ports and points of entry and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting Ghana from pandemics through ongoing fumigation and disinfection.

Dr. Joseph Obeng, Former President and Council Member of GUTA, chaired the engagement and pledged continuous support for the program, backing calls for nationwide expansion. He emphasized that the initiative has positioned Ghana as a regional hub for health security and praised LCB Worldwide for suspending fee increases earlier in the year, demonstrating sensitivity to traders and the public amid exchange rate volatility.

Mr. Samuel Aggrey, an executive member of FABAG, described the implementation of the IHR at Ghanaian ports as a landmark policy initiative by the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service, calling for its nationwide expansion.

Ms. Esinam Adukpo, Head of Research and Public Relations at LCB Worldwide, expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their support and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to serving Ghana efficiently. She highlighted ongoing improvements, including upgraded equipment, enhanced monitoring systems, and strengthened protocols, while reiterating the company’s commitment to fumigation and disinfection in market centers and schools as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The engagement concluded with stakeholders agreeing that expanding the disinfection and biosecurity program is essential for safeguarding public health and maintaining Ghana’s leadership in regional health security.