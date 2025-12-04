Ghana Post launches maiden Christmas Carols Service and “Delivering Joy to Your Door” initiative

In a festive celebration that combined music, gratitude, and the spirit of giving, Ghana Post on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, held its first-ever Christmas Carols Service, marking a new chapter in the company’s history and underscoring its renewed commitment to serving Ghanaians with warmth, speed, and reliability.

The event brought together staff, partners, and stakeholders in a beautifully decorated hall, resonating with uplifting hymns, choral performances, and messages of hope. For many, it was more than a gathering; it was a moment of reflection, thanksgiving, and unity after a year of hard work and transformation.

The celebration also served as the launch platform for Ghana Post’s festive campaign, “Delivering Joy to Your Door.”

Speaking at the event, Managing Director Madam Rita Sraha explained the heart behind the initiative, describing it as a special gift from the national postal service to Ghanaians during the season of love and connection.

“We want to bring joy to your doorstep,” she said. “Ghana Post delivers parcels, letters, and gifts to your loved ones. This season, we are committed to doing so with even more efficiency, speed, and care. Our teams are ready to deliver joy to the people you cherish.”

The event also introduced a company-wide competition among Ghana Post’s departments, divisions, and units—designed to strengthen internal bonds and energize staff for the busy festive season ahead.

Madam Sraha invited all Ghanaians—individuals, retailers, SMEs, and corporate institutions—to trust Ghana Post with their deliveries, from hampers and gifts to books and customer packages. She assured that motorbikes and logistics teams are fully prepared for the high-volume Christmas period.

“We are targeting everyone. If you have a hamper, a gift, or something special to send, bring it to Ghana Post. We will deliver with love and professionalism. Discounts and appreciation rewards will also be available for our loyal customers this season,” she added.

The Managing Director cautioned the public to use only Ghana Post’s official website, www.ghanapost.com, warning against fraudulent sites attempting to mimic the brand.

Reflecting on recent achievements, Madam Sraha highlighted the company’s passport delivery service, which has successfully processed over 80,000 passports—demonstrating Ghana Post’s strengthened capacity and readiness for large-scale operations.

“We will continue updating the media on volumes and impact as our ‘Delivering Joy’ initiative rolls out,” she assured.

Concluding her remarks, Madam Sraha sent festive greetings to all Ghanaians: “Keep giving. Keep believing. And allow Ghana Post to help you deliver joy to the people who matter most.”

As Christmas approaches, Ghana Post positions itself not just as a logistics provider but as a messenger of connection, hope, and heartfelt service.