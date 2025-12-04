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Ghana to implement free education for persons with special needs — Haruna Iddrisu

  Thu, 04 Dec 2025
Education Ghana to implement free education for persons with special needs — Haruna Iddrisu
THU, 04 DEC 2025

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education, has announced that the government will implement a fully free education policy for all persons with special needs beginning in January 2026.

Contributing to a statement in Parliament on Wednesday, to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Minister said the policy would cover all 39 Integrated and Special Needs Schools across the country.

He said, “As part of the expanded support, the daily feeding allocation for learners in these schools will be increased from GH₵8 to GH₵15 to ensure proper nutrition and improved learning conditions.”

The Minister disclosed that the government would allocate between GH₵65 million and GH₵100 million annually from the GETFund to sustain the programme and provide the needed resources for effective implementation.

“I am happy to note that from January 1, 2026, President Mahama will make a formal declaration making education for all persons with special needs free in Ghana. We want this to be a legacy,” Mr Iddrisu told Parliament.

According to him, the policy aimed to provide quality education to persons with special needs, promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities for all.

Today, December 3, 2025, is the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

The theme for this year is, “Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress.”

This day is observed annually to promote the rights and well-being of people with disabilities and to raise awareness about the importance of inclusivity and accessibility in all aspects of life.

Among the key objectives are to promote disability inclusion, fostering a society that values and includes people with disabilities; raising awareness to educate people about disability issues and the importance of accessibility; and empowering individuals to support people with disabilities to reach their full potential.

GNA

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