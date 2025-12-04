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Ghana boosts security with delivery of 40 advanced armoured vehicles

  Thu, 04 Dec 2025
Social News Ghana boosts security with delivery of 40 advanced armoured vehicles
THU, 04 DEC 2025

Ghana’s internal security apparatus has received a significant enhancement with the official handover of 40 state-of-the-art armoured vehicles.

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntakah Mubarak, described the acquisition as a tangible demonstration of the government’s commitment to safeguarding national security and protecting citizens.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Minister Mubarak emphasised that the vehicles are more than new equipment; they represent the government’s determination to ensure peace, stability, and rapid response to threats across the country. He commended President John Mahama for his visionary support in modernising Ghana’s security agencies, in alignment with the 2024 NDC manifesto.

“The arrival of this armoured fleet translates the government’s security strategy into operational capacity,” the Minister said, highlighting that the vehicles will serve key agencies including the Ghana Police Service, Immigration Service, Prisons Service, Fire Service, Narcotics Control Commission, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

He explained that the armoured vehicles will enable the police and other security personnel to respond effectively to heavily armed criminals, insurgent threats, violent robberies, and other high-risk situations. Minister Mubarak stressed that such investments are crucial for saving lives, deterring crime, and improving protection for officers on duty.

However, he noted that modernising security goes beyond logistics. The government is actively upgrading training, strengthening supervision, expanding accommodation facilities, and integrating modern technology into security operations nationwide.

Addressing recent attacks on law enforcement personnel, the Minister condemned such acts, warning that assaults on security officers constitute attacks on the state and will be met with strict legal consequences.

He urged security personnel to use the new vehicles as instruments to protect the public, not as tools of intimidation, reminding them that professionalism, integrity, and respect for human rights are key to maintaining public confidence.

“The armoured vehicles must serve to enhance service delivery, improve response times, and reinforce public trust in the security services,” Minister Mubarak added, calling on officers to uphold the dignity of their uniforms and the oath they have sworn.

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