40 vehicles only the first batch, more support coming by next month – Mahama to Police Service

President John Dramani Mahama has assured the Ghana Police Service that the 40 armoured vehicles handed over on Thursday, December 4, mark only the initial phase of a comprehensive effort to enhance the operational capacity of the force.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Mahama revealed that an additional 10 covert operational vehicles and two tow trucks will soon be deployed to ensure officers are fully equipped to perform their duties efficiently.

“These 40 vehicles are just the first batch. By the end of this month, you will receive two tow trucks so that any immobilised vehicle can be retrieved and returned to base. You will also receive 10 covert operational vehicles,” he stated.

The President further announced plans to provide each police district with a standard pickup truck for routine patrols, significantly boosting mobility and response times nationwide.

Highlighting the role of technology in modern policing, President Mahama disclosed that specialized police detachments will be trained in the use of drones for urban surveillance, intelligence gathering, and real-time operational support.

“These vehicles are the beginning of a much larger programme. The government is committed to continually upgrading resources to meet operational demands and strengthen public safety,” he emphasised.

President Mahama’s remarks underscore a sustained investment in the Ghana Police Service, combining modern equipment, technological innovation, and strategic planning to enhance law enforcement effectiveness across the country.