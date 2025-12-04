Mahama, EU Special Representative on strengthening security and stability in the Sahel

President John Dramani Mahama has held strategic talks with João Cravinho, the European Union Special Representative for the Sahel, focusing on Ghana’s role in promoting security and stability in the volatile Sahel region.

A statement from the Presidency indicated that the meeting at Jubilee House centred on Ghana’s proactive engagement with the Alliance of Sahel States — Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger — and ways to strengthen the EU-Ghana partnership in addressing shared challenges in governance, security, and development.

President Mahama emphasised the urgency of establishing a unified regional platform and proposed a revitalised Accra Initiative to tackle the escalating threat of terrorism and violent extremism in West Africa.

“I reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to proactive diplomacy in mediating relations with the Alliance of Sahel States. Creating a unified regional platform, including a revitalised Accra Initiative, is critical to effectively combat terrorism and violent extremism in our sub-region,” he stated.

He highlighted Ghana’s developmental gains as a foundation for resilience while noting the ongoing need for capacity building in key security areas. President Mahama also welcomed continued EU support for enhancing maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea and confirmed Ghana’s commitment to fast-tracking the EU-Ghana Security and Defence Partnership.

The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing to expedite the finalisation and implementation of the partnership to ensure practical collaboration. A follow-up visit by Mr Cravinho is scheduled for early 2026 to translate discussions into actionable projects.

Mr Cravinho reaffirmed the EU’s support for Ghana, particularly in strengthening maritime security, recognising its strategic role in stabilising the broader Sahel region.