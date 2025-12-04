Ewurabena Aubynn calls for stronger support systems to sustain free tertiary education for PWDs

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn, is advocating sweeping reforms to strengthen support systems for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), cautioning that Ghana’s new free tertiary education policy will not reach its full potential without deliberate investments in accessibility, welfare, and learning services.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament in a commemorative statement of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, 2025, the MP said that although the absorption of tuition fees for PWDs is a major breakthrough, “Ghana must go further to ensure that students with disabilities can fully participate and thrive within tertiary institutions.”

She cited the 2021 Population and Housing Census, which reports that about 2.1 million Ghanaians live with a disability, noting that disability prevalence is higher among women and rural populations. She added that PWDs continue to face limitations in education access, employment, mobility, and access to assistive technologies—constraints that often derail their progress.

According to her, meaningful inclusion requires more robust interventions. She proposed mandatory accessibility upgrades on tertiary campuses, including ramps, elevators, disability-friendly hostels and washrooms, and improved pathways to ensure full navigability for students with disabilities.

The MP also called for expanded learning and academic support, including sign-language interpreters, Braille materials, assistive technologies, and accessible digital platforms. She recommended transport subsidies and stipends to ease mobility challenges, arguing that transportation alone can determine whether a PWD attends lectures or drops out.

Additionally, Ms. Aubynn advocated stronger data monitoring systems to track enrolment, retention, and graduation rates of PWDs, and intensified public education to combat social stigma and misconceptions that hinder inclusion.

While acknowledging the government's launch of the Free Tertiary Education for PWDs programme, being implemented through the Students Loan Trust Fund with support from GETFund, the MP emphasized that its success hinges on effective implementation backed by long-term, sustainable reforms.

Marking this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities under the theme “Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress,” she said the country must build systems that guarantee opportunity for all.

“Our goal should be a society in which disability does not determine destiny,” she said, urging Parliament to prioritise comprehensive support structures for PWDs nationwide.