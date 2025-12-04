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Thu, 04 Dec 2025 Religion

Avoid Financial Loss: PAOG cautions Hajj agents against processing payments for banned pilgrims

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Avoid Financial Loss: PAOG cautions Hajj agents against processing payments for banned pilgrims

The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG) has cautioned prospective pilgrims and accredited Hajj agents that individuals banned by Saudi authorities will not receive refunds if they attempt to pay for Hajj 2026.

PAOG also reiterated that the Saudi government will not issue visas to such persons under any circumstances.

In a press release issued by its Communications Directorate, PAOG advised all agents and potential pilgrims to refrain from accepting or processing payments from individuals officially barred by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. The office warned that disregarding this directive could result in serious complications and irreversible financial losses.

This advisory forms part of PAOG’s reminder of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s strict enforcement of permit regulations for the 2026 pilgrimage. It follows a major crackdown during the 2025 Hajj, where thousands of unregistered pilgrims were suspended or banned for attempting to perform Hajj using illegal, short-term, or inappropriate visas.

According to official records, more than 269,000 unpermitted individuals were prevented from entering Mecca in 2025. Among them were several Ghanaian nationals who have now been banned from entering Saudi Arabia for approximately five years.

The statement further highlighted enhanced measures by the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, which has prohibited accommodation facilities in Mecca from hosting individuals without valid Hajj permits or work/residency documents during the pilgrimage period. Authorities say these measures aim to improve safety, reduce overcrowding, and ensure effective management of the annual pilgrimage.

PAOG urged all prospective pilgrims to follow official procedures and work only with accredited Hajj agents to avoid disappointment, financial loss, or legal consequences ahead of Hajj 2026.

Source: Communications Directorate, Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana

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Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

News ReporterPage: muhammed-faisal-mustapha

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