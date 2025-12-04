ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

S.Africa must tackle 'xenophobic' health clinic protests, court says

By AFP
South Africa Anti-migrant vigilante group Dudula has stoked tensions in South Africa. By Ihsaan Haffejee (AFP/File)
THU, 04 DEC 2025
Anti-migrant vigilante group Dudula has stoked tensions in South Africa. By Ihsaan Haffejee (AFP/File)

South African authorities must do more to tackle a spate of "xenophobic" protests aimed at blocking access to clinics and hospitals to undocumented foreigners, a court ruled on Thursday.

Members of a vigilante group known as Operation Dudula have for months protested at clinics in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, checking identity cards and refusing access to non-South Africans.

Human rights groups including Doctors without Borders (MSF) and the Treatment Action Campaign argued in court that the authorities had not done enough to stop the group.

The High Court in Johannesburg ordered officials to "take all reasonable measures to ensure safe and unhindered physical access... for all persons seeking health services".

The court singled out municipalities, the health department and the police as having a "duty to take the necessary steps to prevent xenophobic vigilantes from blocking access to public healthcare facilities".

"It is, in my view, a great pity that litigation was required to address what has happened at the clinics," Judge Stuart Wilson said in his ruling.

"The weakness of the state's response to a direct and apparently well-organised attack on its efforts to secure basic healthcare for some of the most vulnerable people in our society is of grave concern."

Operation Dudula -- meaning "push back" in Zulu -- has channelled public anger over crime and unemployment toward foreign nationals.

Formed in 2020 as a "vibrant civil movement", it has grown more visible as mostly young Black South Africans join its military-styled actions, which have included shutting foreign-owned shops and blocking migrant children from public schools.

'Greatest threat'

MSF said in August that the group's activities had severely affected thousands of patients at dozens of clinics, including heavily pregnant women, children and people with serious conditions from diabetes to HIV.

The NGO had also witnessed security and hospital staff "collaborating" with vigilantes at two clinics.

The High Court in November ordered Operation Dudula to stop the "unlawful" blockages, but sporadic pickets have continued.

"Xenophobia is one of the greatest threats to democracy and human rights we presently face," Judge Wilson said, describing it as "merely another kind of racism".

As the continent's most industrialised economy, South Africa is a prime destination for people seeking work even though its own unemployment rate is around 32 percent.

It is home to about 2.4 million immigrants, according to official figures from 2022, making up nearly four percent of the population.

The influx, coupled with a dim economic outlook, has led to sporadic bursts of anti-immigrant violence in recent years.

AFP
AFP

Top news and features from AFP's reporters around the world. Page: afp

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Ghana School of Law announces GHS14,943 for Pre-Bar Course and GHS22,415 Part I law training programme Ghana School of Law announces GHS14,943 for Pre-Bar Course and GHS22,415 Part I ...

53 minutes ago

Reparatory fight will be won just as we did with colonialism and apartheid — Ablakwa Reparatory fight will be won just as we did with colonialism and apartheid — Abl...

57 minutes ago

Private legal practitioner, Sara Araba Tettey dies during jubilation over Ghana win against Panama 2026 World Cup: Young Lawyer dies while celebrating Ghana’s victory over Panama

2 hours ago

WASSCE 2026: Six students arrested in separate arson and rioting incidents — Police WASSCE 2026: Six students arrested in separate arson and rioting incidents — Pol...

2 hours ago

Celebrate your WASSCE completion responsibly, lawfully — Police urge 2026 candidates Celebrate your WASSCE completion responsibly, lawfully — Police urge 2026 candid...

2 hours ago

Frederick Faidoo ‘I can’t be blamed for poor sanitation in Sekondi-Takoradi’ — Mayor

2 hours ago

Director of Strategy, Research and Communications at OSP, Sammy Darko Ken Ofori-Atta cannot be tried in absentia until properly served with proof – OS...

3 hours ago

Biakoye Constituency Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Martin Ampim NPP’s Martin Ampim predicts internal storm over Governs Agbodza’s rising popular...

3 hours ago

Madam Beatrice Owarewaa Siaw Philanthropist cries over alleged sabotage by Mampong assembly after Gh¢700,000 ...

4 hours ago

Running away from accountability after public service embarrassing — Kumbungu MP on Ofori-Atta Running away from accountability after public service embarrassing — Kumbungu MP...

Just in....
body-container-line