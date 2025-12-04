Hisbah in Nigeria, Their Treatment of Survivors, and How Similar Groups Have Become Extremist Globally

In several northern Nigerian states, Hisbah Islamic moral-policing groups operate as part of the broader implementation of Shariʿa law. Their mandate typically includes promoting moral behavior, settling disputes, preventing alcohol consumption, discouraging “immoral” gatherings, and guiding communities toward Islamic values. While some see Hisbah as protectors of social order, others especially survivors of abuse and vulnerable individuals view their presence with fear, uncertainty, or distrust.

In examining Hisbah, it is important to clarify a core fact: Hisbah groups in Nigeria are not classified as extremist or terrorist organizations. However, critics and human-rights observers point out certain behaviors and patterns such as the use of intimidation, gender-based enforcement, or acting beyond constitutional limits that resemble the early characteristics of moral-enforcement groups in other countries which later evolved into extremist movements. Understanding these patterns is important for preventing similar outcomes in Nigeria and for protecting the rights and safety of survivors.

Hisbah’s Impact on Survivors of Abuse

Fear of Reporting Violence

Survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, forced marriage, or intimate-partner abuse often face a unique set of barriers in northern Nigeria. Many hesitate to report abuse to the authorities due to fear of moral judgment. Hisbah officers sometimes approach cases from a moral standpoint rather than a rights-based or trauma-informed one. This can result in survivors being:

Blamed for “improper behavior,”

Questioned harshly about their conduct, Encouraged to reconcile with their abusers, Exposed to public shame or community gossip.

Rather than receiving protection, some survivors experience secondary victimization, making them reluctant to seek help in the future.

Gender-Biased Enforcement

Reports from various northern states show that Hisbah enforcement tends to fall more heavily on women. Cases involving dress codes, nightlife “raids,” or questioning about relationships disproportionately impact girls and women. For survivors, this gender bias can translate into deep distrust, especially when they perceive Hisbah as more interested in policing their morality than protecting their safety.

Privacy Violations and Traumatizing Encounters

Some Hisbah operations such as visiting homes at night to check alleged cohabitation, publicly seizing alcohol sellers, or breaking up social gatherings have raised concerns about invasion of privacy. For survivors, such practices can be retraumatizing. A person escaping an abusive home may fear being detained for staying with a friend of the opposite sex; someone fleeing forced marriage may fear being accused of “immoral movement.”

Without clear legal boundaries and survivor-centered procedures, Hisbah’s morale-enforcement approach can inadvertently harm those who need protection most.

Moral-Policing Groups Elsewhere: Lessons from Global Extremist Transitions

Although Hisbah itself is not extremist, history shows that unregulated moral-policing groups in other regions have, over time, transformed into extremist or violent movements. Examining these cases without drawing false parallels provides insight into why some Nigerians express concern.

Afghanistan’s Taliban “Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice”

The Taliban’s morality police started as religious enforcers, initially focusing on dress, gender segregation, and prayer attendance. Over time, the organization fused moral enforcement with armed power, using violence to impose social control. The line between “protecting morality” and controlling society through fear disappeared, eventually contributing to the Taliban’s emergence as one of the world’s most powerful extremist movements.

ISIS Hisbah in Iraq and Syria

ISIS created its own Hisbah force, claiming it was upholding Islamic morality. In practice, the group became notorious for brutal punishments, public executions, and gender-based oppression. What began as “moral policing” evolved into a systematic tool of authoritarian terror. This historical case demonstrates how moral authority, when combined with armed militancy, can morph into full extremism.

Al-Shabaab’s Religious Enforcement Wing in Somalia

Before becoming a violent extremist group, Al-Shabaab operated religious patrols that regulated clothing, social interactions, and entertainment. Over time, the group expanded its power, rejected state authority, and enforced its moral code through kidnappings, forced marriages, and bombings. Its trajectory illustrates how unchecked authority can turn a moral-policing group into a militant organization.

Boko Haram’s Early Beginnings in Nigeria

Before Boko Haram became internationally recognized for its violent insurgency, it began as a conservative Islamic movement focused on opposing western influence and promoting strict moral codes. As the group radicalized, it shifted from social policing to armed rebellion. While Hisbah and Boko Haram are fundamentally different, the historical lesson remains useful: groups that police morality can become dangerous when they reject legal oversight and begin operating above state authority.

Why Some Nigerians Worry About Similar Risks

Even though Hisbah is not extremist, certain behaviors raise concern among human-rights groups:

Acting outside the Nigerian Constitution, detaining civilians without formal legal powers

Enforcing moral interpretations unevenly, particularly against women

Publicly humiliating alleged offenders, which can escalate community fear

Operating with limited transparency or accountability

Attempting to regulate social behavior, media, or private life

These concerns reflect the early warning signs observed in regions where moral-policing forces later became more authoritarian or violent.

To prevent any drift toward extremism, it is crucial that Hisbah’s work remains legally regulated, transparent, and subordinate to civilian authority.

Protecting Survivors and Preventing Extremism: The Way Forward

To ensure safety for survivors and maintain stability, Nigeria can implement several strategic reforms:

Clear Legal Boundaries

Hisbah powers must be defined in law to prevent overreach. Their authority should complement, not replace, established police and judiciary systems.

Training on Human Rights and Gender-Based Violence

Hisbah officers should undergo mandatory training on:

Trauma-informed survivor response, Human rights standards, Gender sensitivity and privacy protection.

Strong Oversight and Accountability

Independent review boards can monitor allegations of abuse, ensuring that violations are addressed swiftly.

Survivor-Centered Social Services

Nigeria must expand shelters, legal aid, medical support, and confidential reporting channels services that allow survivors to seek help without fear of moral judgment.

Conclusion

Hisbah plays a significant role in northern Nigeria’s moral and social landscape. While its stated mission is to promote virtue and community order, its interactions with survivors of abuse reveal serious flaws, particularly regarding privacy, gender bias, and intimidation. At the same time, global history warns that moral-policing groups if left unchecked can evolve into authoritarian or extremist forces.

By strengthening legal frameworks, prioritizing human rights, and protecting survivors, Nigeria can ensure that Hisbah remains a community-support institution rather than drifting toward the patterns seen in extremist moral-policing groups abroad.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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