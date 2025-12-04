ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

December 4: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 per dollar on forex market, GHS11.37 on interbank

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
CediRates Spotlight December 4: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 per dollar on forex market, GHS11.37 on interbank
THU, 04 DEC 2025

The Ghanaian cedi has depreciated further in value against the US dollar on Thursday, December 4, 2025, recording an average buying rate of GHS11.28 and a selling rate of GHS11.73.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS12.00 for dollar purchases and GHS12.25 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS11.36 for buying and GHS11.37 for selling.

For the British pound, the average forex bureau rate stands at GHS14.82 for buying and GHS15.51 for selling, while the Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS15.16.

The Euro is also trading at GHS13.01 for buying and GHS13.61 for selling at forex bureaus, with an interbank rate of GHS13.26.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering dollar rates of GHS11.38 each for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering GHS15.04 each for remittances from the US or UK.

For the Euro, Taptap Send and LemFi have quoted GHS13.23 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music made via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rate stands at GHS12.20 each.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Smoke rises over the Lebanese city of Nabatieh after Israeli strikes carried out despite the announcement of a renewed ceasefire - Abbas FAKIH / AFP Israel strikes south Lebanon despite truce announced with Hezbollah

1 hour ago

Ghanas President John Dramani Mahama (L), Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley (C) and Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (R) arrive at Osu Castle in Accra for a ceremony commemorating the abolition of slavery, 19 June 2026. - AP Photo/Reuben Ekow Quansah 'United front' on slavery reparations after historic summit in Ghana

3 hours ago

US President Donald Trump gestures as he tours the VC-25B aircraft gifted by Qatar that will be used as Air Force One, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, June 19, 2026. - Elizabeth Frantz, Reuters Trump unveils new Air Force One converted from luxury jet gifted by Qatar

4 hours ago

Ancient ruins in Veracruz had signs of Mayan culture but also never before seen pre-Hispanic characteristics. - Marco Antonio Martinez, AFP Mexican archaeologists unearth 'unprecedented' ancient ruins with Mayan features

4 hours ago

The Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline will connect Algeria and Nigeria, two gas-producing powerhouses that together account for more than half of Africas natural gas production and reserves. - AFP, STR Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline: an African dream that could reshape world energy mar...

4 hours ago

Residents of southern Lebanon fleeing Israeli airstrikes at the entrance to Saida with their belongings on June 19, 2026 - Mahmoud Zayyat, AFP Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire in Lebanon as attacks strain US-Iran interi...

4 hours ago

Health workers prepare the coffin of a university student who died of Ebola at the Citadelle Clinic in Bunia on June 12, 2026. - Moses Sawasawa, AP DR Congo's deadly Ebola outbreak is 'evolving fast', WHO warns

19 hours ago

Ireland deports 42 South Africans Ireland deports 42 South Africans

19 hours ago

Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnies Canada trip self-funded — Judicial Service Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie's Canada trip self-funded — Judicial Service

20 hours ago

Boakye Agyarko is best suited to lead NPP as National Chairman – Kpandai MP Boakye Agyarko is best suited to lead NPP as National Chairman – Kpandai MP

Just in....
body-container-line