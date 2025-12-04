Governance Architecture of Ghana’s Proposed Hybrid Parliamentary System - Part 4

The Ceremonial Presidency: A Unifying and Stabilising Symbol

In the proposed hybrid parliamentary system, Ghana will retain the office of President, but the nature of this office will be transformed to better serve the needs of a diverse and evolving democracy. Instead of exercising sweeping executive authority, the ceremonial President will become the embodiment of national unity, moral leadership and constitutional guardianship. This office will rise above partisan politics and will represent the collective identity of the nation.

The ceremonial President will chair an empowered Council of State that will offer non-partisan guidance on national and constitutional matters. The President will appoint heads of independent constitutional bodies only upon the advice and approval of Parliament, preventing unilateral control. During political deadlocks or constitutional tensions, the President will act as a stabilising influence, offering clarity without interfering in executive governance.

Through this transformation, the presidency will continue to hold symbolic authority while avoiding the concentration of political power that currently fuels intense competition and national tension.

The Prime Minister: The Heart of Executive Authority

Under this system, real executive authority will rest in the hands of the Prime Minister who will serve as the Head of Government. The Prime Minister will emerge from the political party or coalition that will command a majority in the National Assembly, ensuring that executive leadership will reflect the will of Parliament and by extension, the electorate.

The Prime Minister will appoint Ministers, will coordinate government policy, will present the national budget and will respond to parliamentary scrutiny on a daily basis. Because the Prime Minister will be removable through a vote of no confidence, political leadership will become more accountable, more accessible and more responsive to public needs.

Politics, therefore, will shift from personality-driven presidential dominance to issues-based parliamentary governance, fostering a more mature and collaborative political environment.

A Bicameral Parliament: Broad Representation and Rigorous Oversight

The National Assembly

The National Assembly will serve as the primary law-making chamber. Its members will be elected through a Mixed-Member Proportional system that will combine constituency-based seats with proportional party-list representation. This mechanism will ensure a more accurate reflection of the national vote and will open space for smaller parties to contribute meaningfully.

The Assembly will pass laws, scrutinise Ministers, approve budgets and will hold the Prime Minister accountable every day Parliament is in session. It will become the central forum of Ghanaian democracy.

The National Cohesion and Regions Council

The upper chamber, the National Cohesion and Regions Council will enhance representation by bringing together regional delegates, traditional authorities and selected experts. This chamber will review legislation passed by the National Assembly, ensure cultural sensitivity and regional fairness and will provide guidance on matters concerning land, national development, resource governance and inter-regional equity. It will guarantee that all regions and cultural groups will have a formal and respected voice in shaping national laws and long-term policy.

The Independent National Development Planning Authority

The hybrid model will introduce a powerful innovation in the form of the Independent National Development Planning Authority. This institution will be insulated from political interference and will be mandated to prepare 25–50-year national development frameworks binding across successive governments.

With this Authority in place, Ghana will no longer experience the wasteful cycle of abandoned projects and policy reversals. National priorities will remain steady and development will be guided by long-term vision rather than short-term elections. The NDPA will evaluate government performance and will align policy initiatives with national objectives. This change will transform Ghana into a nation governed by foresight and discipline.

Strengthened Regional and Local Governance

Elected Regional Governors

The hybrid parliamentary system will replace President-appointed Regional Ministers with elected Regional Governors. This reform will empower regions with genuine political authority and will make regional leadership directly accountable to citizens.

Regional Assemblies

Regional Assemblies will receive constitutionally defined powers to manage infrastructure, local economic development, healthcare, land-use planning, sanitation and environmental management. They will also receive guaranteed funding to carry out their mandates effectively.

District and Municipal Assemblies

District and Municipal Assemblies will remain the grassroots base of Ghanaian governance, but their authority will be expanded with increased financial autonomy and responsibility for service delivery. Governance will become more responsive, efficient and reflective of local needs.

Traditional Authorities: Integrating Heritage into the Modern State

Traditional authorities will be integrated into the national governance framework in ways that honour their cultural significance while maintaining their non-partisan character. Through a Traditional Leaders Advisory Chamber, linked to the upper house, chiefs will participate in legislative review concerning land, customary law, culture, natural resources and local governance. This institutional role will strengthen national cohesion, deepen cultural legitimacy and will reinforce trust between the state and communities.

Strengthened Oversight Institutions

Under the hybrid system, key oversight institutions will receive stronger constitutional protection. The Electoral Commission, Auditor-General, Anti-Corruption Commission, CHRAJ, Fiscal Council and Statistical Service will all operate with enhanced autonomy.

Their heads will be appointed by the ceremonial President, will be vetted by Parliament and will serve fixed, staggered terms. They will report to both parliamentary chambers, ensuring transparency across administrations and reducing opportunities for political capture. This arrangement will significantly reinforce public trust in democratic institutions.

Why This Governance Structure Will Matter for Ghana

The hybrid parliamentary architecture will rebalance power across Ghana’s political system. Parliament will become the centre of governance, regions will gain meaningful autonomy, and traditional authorities will receive a respected role within constitutional structures. Long-term planning will be protected from partisan disruption and oversight institutions will operate independently of political pressure.

The ceremonial President will unify the nation without wielding excessive authority, while the Prime Minister will be held accountable every single day to Parliament. Governance in Ghana will shift toward stability, inclusion, fairness and developmental continuity.

In essence, the proposed hybrid parliamentary system will offer Ghana a future-oriented governance structure designed to meet the needs of a modern democracy and to reflect the aspirations of its people.