Macron urges Xi to help end Ukraine war as leaders seek to improve relations

On his latest state visit to China, Emmanuel Macron is urging Beijing to help stabilise Europe's security – as the war in Ukraine continues – and smooth out long-standing trade tensions.

French President Emmanuel Macron has appealed to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine and to ease Europe's trade imbalances, as the two leaders met in Beijing's Great Hall on Thursday.

For Macron – making his fourth visit to China since taking office – the three-day trip offers a chance to bolster support for a ceasefire in Europe's deadliest conflict since the Second World War, while also nudging Beijing towards more investment in France.

Paris's trade deficit with the world's second-largest economy widened to €46 billion in 2024, a gap the French leader is keen to narrow.

Xi and First Lady Peng Liyuan rolled out the red-carpet for Macron and his wife Brigitte, greeting them with an honour guard and a line-up of flag-waving children. Behind the ceremonial flourish, however, the discussions struck a more sober tone.

Macron told Xi that France and China must work through their “differences”, while the Chinese leader echoed the sentiment, calling for “more stable” ties.

Their meeting comes as diplomatic efforts to halt the nearly four-year war in Ukraine gather pace. Macron has been championing an alternative to a US-backed peace plan criticised by many as mirroring Russian demands. Standing beside Xi, he stressed that cooperation between Paris and Beijing would be “decisive”.

“We must continue to work towards peace and stability in the world, and in Ukraine and other regions affected by war,” he said. “The conflict poses a vital threat to European security, but also to respect for the international order based on the rule of law.”

For his part, Xi reiterated Beijing's broad support for a ceasefire. “China supports all efforts committed to peace and hopes that all parties will reach a fair, lasting and binding peace agreement that is acceptable to all parties through dialogue and negotiation,” he said.

Macron – who will host the G7 summit next year – also urged Beijing to work with the group towards “more balanced, fairer” rules-based economic governance.

Macron begins China visit as Europe faces trade and security tensions

Pressure on Ukraine

Macron's visit follows a stop in Paris by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been urging Europe to stand firm behind Kyiv as Washington promotes its own proposal to end the conflict.

China often calls for peace talks and respect for territorial integrity, but it has notably avoided condemning Russia for its 2022 invasion.

Western governments have accused Beijing of providing Moscow with essential economic lifelines – in particular, military-use components that feed Russia's defence industry.

The Élysée Palace has said Macron would press Xi to ensure China “refrain from providing any means, by any means, to Russia to continue the war”.

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Trade tensions, panda diplomacy

Alongside geopolitics, economic tension have also loomed large. The EU faces an over €300 billion trade deficit with China, prompting calls across the bloc for greater balance.

“It is necessary for China to consume more and export less... and for Europeans to save less and produce more,” one of Macron's advisers said.

The French president has long argued that Europe should reduce its dependence on China, particularly in strategic sectors such as technology.

Only last month, he told a summit of European tech leaders that the EU does not want to become a “vassal” of US and Chinese tech giants.

Macron's itinerary also includes talks with Premier Li Qiang before heading to Chengdu – home, until recently, to two giant pandas loaned to France.

The bears were returned earlier this year, but the Chinese embassy has promised that new ones will soon be sent back.

Xi confirmed on Thursday that China and France have agreed a fresh deal on panda conservation.

“The French people love giant pandas,” he said. “On the basis of the previous cooperation, both sides will carry out a new round of cooperation in giant panda protection.”

(with newswires)