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Thu, 04 Dec 2025 Feature Article

Reviving Ghana Post in the AI Era: A Digital Market Initiative for Ghana

Reviving Ghana Post in the AI Era: A Digital Market Initiative for Ghana

Dear critical reader, there's no question that Ghana's digital landscape is ripe for innovation, and Ghana Post has a unique opportunity to lead the charge. Inspired by my experience dealing with chopbar owners and charcoal sellers while conducting market research for selling sawdust charcoal briquettes in the Gomoa Buduburam Camp Liberia market, I've seen firsthand the potential of connecting local vendors with a wider audience.

By developing an online digital twin of Ghana's markets, Ghana Post can empower micro entrepreneurs, boost local economies, and revitalise its own operations. Leveraging existing post offices across the country, Ghana Post can provide WiFi access and serve as hubs for digital literacy programs, online shopping, and logistics support. Ghana Post's Express Mail Service (EMS) can be repurposed for efficient delivery of goods, ensuring seamless transactions and enhanced customer satisfaction.

This initiative aligns perfectly with Ghana's digital transformation goals and can create jobs, increase economic activity, and improve connectivity. With mobile money transactions reaching GH¢649.2 billion in early 2025, up from GH¢394.2 billion in the same period of 2024, and 74.1 million registered mobile money accounts as of February 2025, the time is ripe for this initiative.

Key Benefits:
- Empowering Micro Entrepreneurs: Online presence for market vendors, most of whom are often female single parents educating their offspring alone, reaching a wider audience
- Revitalising Ghana Post's Operations: Utilising existing infrastructure for digital services
- Enhancing Digital Connectivity: Providing WiFi access and digital literacy programs
- Boosting Economic Growth: Increasing economic activity and job creation
- Efficient Delivery: Leveraging Ghana Post's EMS for reliable logistics support
- Increased Revenue Collection: Boosting revenue for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) through digital transactions and formalisation of informal markets

Ghana's mobile money sector is expected to reach USD 933.96 billion by 2033, with a growth rate of 18.24%.

It's time to reimagine Ghana Post as a catalyst for digital inclusion and economic growth. Let's make this AI-era idea a reality!

#GhanaDigitalTransformation #MobileMoney #GhanaPost #DigitalMarket #EconomicGrowth #FinancialInclusion

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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