Kpandai election rerun: 'Court failed to cite case law, only used mathematical calculations' – Haruna Mohammed

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party Haruna Mohammed has raised strong objections to the High Court judgment that nullified the 2024 Kpandai parliamentary election, describing the ruling as flawed in both structure and legal reasoning.

In an interview on Channel One Newsroom on Wednesday, December 3, Haruna questioned the foundation of the judgment, arguing that the presiding judge failed to cite case law and instead reproduced tables of mathematical calculations drawn from the submissions of lawyers involved in the case.

He maintained that the judgment’s composition raises broader concerns about consistency, ethical compliance and procedural standards within the judicial system.

“I am not a lawyer, but this is the first time I have seen a judgement about 155 pages where the judge in his judgement failed to do a case law. The judge has gone to copy tables that has mathematical calculations of the opinions of other lawyers and their presentations. We should be able to get some of these matters very streamlined and to appropriately make the ethical standards of the legal systems to be applied. So, we have appealed against the decision of the High Court, we have also applied for a stay of execution at the High Court. We have also gone to the Supreme Court for an order of Certiorari to deal with this matter,” he said.

The High Court ruling, delivered on November 24, 2025, nullified the Kpandai parliamentary election and directed that a fresh election be conducted within 30 days.

In response, sitting Member of Parliament for Kpandai Mathew Nyindam has filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the High Court’s decision. Through his lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo, Nyindam argues that the High Court assumed jurisdiction it did not possess when it entertained the petition filed by NDC candidate Daniel Nsala Wakpal, who challenged the December 7, 2024 results.

Nyindam is requesting a judicial review in the nature of certiorari to quash the judgment and all related processes, insisting the petition was invalid from the onset. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the application on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

The disputed election saw Nyindam secure 27,947 votes, representing 53.47 percent, while Wakpal of the NDC polled 24,213 votes, representing 46.33 percent.