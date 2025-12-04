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Businessman grabbed over alleged phone robbery at Tse Addo

  Thu, 04 Dec 2025
Crime & Punishment Businessman grabbed over alleged phone robberyat Tse Addo
THU, 04 DEC 2025

A 35-year-old man described as a self-acclaimed businessman has been arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly robbing a public servant of her Samsung Fold 4 mobile phone at Tse Addo in Accra.

The accused, Daniel Koranteng, and another suspect currently on the run, have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery. Koranteng has pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful, granted him bail set at GHC100,000 and adjourned the case to January 28, 2026.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, Portia Amoah, is a civil servant living at Tse Addo, while Koranteng resides at East Legon Hills.

On October 14, 2025, at about 6:45am, the complainant left home for a morning walk near the Tse Addo roundabout. The prosecution said Koranteng and his accomplice had rented an army-green Toyota Highlander with registration number GE 9134-25. They allegedly removed the number plate to create the impression that it was unregistered and used it to carry out robberies across Accra. The accomplice reportedly drove the vehicle while Koranteng sat in the front passenger seat.

While patrolling the Tse Addo area, they saw the complainant holding her Samsung Fold 4, valued at GHC18,000. They stopped and asked for directions to the last stop at Tse Addo.

When the complainant approached, Koranteng commented on her phone and asked her to hand it over. Believing it was a joke, she told him it was her only phone.

The prosecution said Koranteng then pulled out a shotgun, pointed it at her and ordered her to unlock the device. Terrified, the complainant complied, after which the two suspects sped off.

The complainant reported the incident to the Teshie Rasta Police Post the same day. Investigations later revealed that Koranteng and his accomplice had robbed another victim at Spintex using the same method. They were chased to Nungua Cocon Street, where they crashed the Toyota Highlander into a school building.

Koranteng was arrested by members of the public, while his accomplice escaped with some of the stolen items. Police intervened to prevent the mob from lynching him.

Videos from the incident circulated widely on social media. The complainant saw one of the videos, identified Koranteng and informed the police at the Teshie Rasta post. Officers later took custody of him from the Baatsona Police Station.

During interrogation, Koranteng denied the accusations. The prosecution told the court that efforts are ongoing to arrest the accomplice and recover the stolen phone.

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