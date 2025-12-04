NPP’s Constitutional Amendment: A Missed Opportunity for Grassroots Revival

The NPP’s constitutional amendment, though well-intentioned, misses the mark. It focuses on elite inclusion while ignoring the deeper crisis of grassroots disengagement that led to the 2024 defeat. Expanding the Electoral College is not enough. What Ghana’s democracy needs is a party that listens to its base, empowers youth, funds local chapters, and builds from the ground up—not the top down.

If we want renewal, we must move beyond ceremonial reforms and invest in real community mobilization. The future of political relevance lies in the dusty streets, not the boardrooms.

In the wake of its 2024 electoral defeat, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has amended its constitution—an effort framed as a strategic reset. But beneath the ceremonial launch and elite gestures lies a troubling omission: the party’s failure to confront its grassroots disconnect, the very fault line that contributed to its collapse.

What Changed

The amendment expands the party’s Electoral College, granting voting rights to former district and national executives. It acknowledges that sidelining these figures bred apathy and resentment. Symbolically, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh purchased the first copy of the new constitution for GH¢50,000—a gesture that, while generous, underscores the elitist tone of the reform.

What Was Ignored

The NPP’s defeat was not just about neglected executives—it was about disillusioned communities, disengaged youth, and hollow local structures. The amendment fails to address:

Grassroots Mobilization : No structural reforms to empower local chapters or fund community outreach.

: No structural reforms to empower local chapters or fund community outreach. Youth Engagement : No strategy to attract, train, or retain young voters and activists.

: No strategy to attract, train, or retain young voters and activists. Constituency Infrastructure : No investment in logistics, data systems, or campaign tools at the local level.

: No investment in logistics, data systems, or campaign tools at the local level. Bottom-Up Feedback: No mechanisms for ordinary members to shape policy or leadership choices.

Why It Matters

A political party is only as strong as its base. By focusing on elite inclusion, the NPP risks reinforcing the very hierarchy that alienated voters. The 2024 defeat was a referendum on disconnect, not just leadership. Without a grassroots revival, constitutional tweaks are cosmetic.

Call to Action: Rebuilding from the Ground Up

1. Fund Local Chapters

Allocate budget for community outreach, logistics, and training. Let local organizers lead the charge—not just national figures.

2. Empower Youth Wings

Create youth structures with real influence, not token roles. Offer mentorship, leadership pipelines, and digital tools.

3. Constituency Listening Forums

Institutionalize regular feedback sessions with local voters. Let policy be shaped by lived realities, not boardroom assumptions.

4. Digital Mobilization Strategy

Equip grassroots teams with voter tracking apps, WhatsApp broadcast tools, and social media training.

5. Performance-Based Appointments

Tie party roles to local impact. Reward those who build communities, not just those who fund campaigns.

Final Thought

The NPP’s constitutional amendment is a step—but not a leap. If the party wants to rise from defeat, it must descend from the ivory tower and walk the dusty paths of its constituencies. The future of Ghanaian politics will not be written in elite circles—it will be shaped in the homes, markets, and youth centers where real voters live.

Grassroots is not a slogan. It is survival.

Personal Views & Statement by:

Retired Senior Citizen

Founder, Dawn Vision Technologies Ltd and Civic Advocate

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]