Ghana Must Shift from Crisis Management to Future-Focused Education

Post-independence Ghana can indeed boast of visionary leaders whose legacies shaped infrastructure, industry, and social welfare. Under Kwame Nkrumah we witnessed the construction of the massive Akosombo Dam, various factories and schools, the building blocks of a newly independent nation. Under Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, programmes such as “Operation Feed Yourself” reflected a drive toward agricultural self-sufficiency and mobilization. Later, under John Agyekum Kufuor, Ghana saw the introduction of important social protection and welfare programmes that improved many lives.

Yet today, in 2025 Ghana confronts a very different world. The pace of technological change, global competition, climate pressures, and demographic shifts demand something more than reactive “fire-fighting” governance. What we need now is not only infrastructure but foresight --- a robust, futuristic, science- and technology-driven education system that equips our youth to innovate, build, and compete in the 22nd century.

Unfortunately, much of Ghana’s educational policy remains rooted in the paradigms of the 20th century. Overcrowded classrooms, aging curricula, academic instruction skewed toward theory and exams, and little emphasis on science, technology, engineering, or practical innovation. Meanwhile, the world is transforming --- and fast too.

What the World Is Doing: Lessons from China’s Educational Leap

Consider what major global players are doing today. In 2025, the People's Republic of China is pushing aggressively to transform its education system --- not just to expand access, but to gear it toward emerging global needs. Several of China’s top universities have announced expansion of undergraduate enrolment, with new slots explicitly reserved for areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, integrated circuits, biomedicine and new energy. For example, institutions such as Peking University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and Tsinghua University will increase their undergraduate intake, specifically targeting “national strategic needs” and “emerging frontier fields.”

Moreover, China has introduced sweeping reforms in its national education plan. In 2025 the government unveiled its first national action plan to build a “strong-education nation” by 2035, aiming to raise the quality and global competitiveness of its education system, expand access (including early childhood education), and strengthen education in both urban and rural areas.

Crucially, and most relevant to Ghana’s future prospects, China is embedding AI and digital-era skills deeply into its system. Across primary, secondary and tertiary schools, AI curricula are being rolled out to cultivate digital literacy, creativity, problem-solving, and innovation capacity among students and teachers alike.

Even the traditional model of doctoral training is being challenged. At the Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT), one of China’s leading science and engineering universities, a pilot scheme now allows PhD students to graduate based on a product or practical design --- rather than a traditional thesis, if their work solves real engineering problems. In other words, the emphasis is shifting from producing academic essays to building real, usable innovations, whether in AI, robotics, engineering, energy, or other frontier sectors. This is not mere academic tinkering. It is deliberate state policy, purposefully aligning education with industrial capacity, national strategic needs, and the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.

Why Ghana Risks Falling Behind

If Ghana continues to cling to outdated educational models --- theoretical-heavy, exam-oriented, little emphasis on practical or tech-driven skills --- the consequences may be severe.

Irrelevance of the curriculum: While many of the traditional arts and general academic subjects retain merit, our curriculum risks being disconnected from the real-world demands of a digital, technology-driven economy. Subjects barely touched upon --- AI, cloud computing, robotics, materials science, agricultural engineering --- are among those shaping the global job market today.

Brain drain and underemployment: Talented Ghanaian youths educated in outdated systems may continue to look abroad, to countries where their technical or creative potential can be realized. This drains Ghana of human capital precisely when we need innovators and builders.

Lost opportunity for homegrown solutions: Ghana faces many challenges --- in agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, rural development, and climate adaptation. With a science- and technology-driven educational system, Ghana could produce engineers and innovators who design local solutions --- mechanized farm equipment, climate-resistant building materials, low-cost renewable energy devices, AI-powered services for health and education. Instead, we continue importing solutions from abroad.

Perpetual lag in global competitiveness: As countries like China, India, South Korea and others double down on STEM education, digital skills, and innovation, Ghana risks remaining a spectator, perpetually struggling to “catch up,” while falling further behind.

What Ghana’s Policy Makers, Educators and Stakeholders Must Do --- A Blueprint for Transformation

Here’s a proposed blueprint. A call for bold, forward-looking educational policy in Ghana.

Reorient Curriculum toward Science, Technology, Engineering, and Practical Innovation: Ghana should revise school curricula --- from primary through tertiary --- to place much greater emphasis on STEM, applied sciences, vocational and technical training, digital skills, and design thinking. While not eliminating arts or humanities, the balance must reflect contemporary needs. In secondary and tertiary schools, students should have opportunities to study coding, robotics, cloud computing, AI fundamentals, materials science, agricultural engineering, renewable energy systems, electronics --- disciplines relevant to Ghana’s development and global opportunities. In universities and polytechnics, “new science” and “new engineering” disciplines should be expanded, as is happening in leading Chinese institutions.

Embed Real-World Problem Solving and Project-Based Learning: Our education system must go beyond exams, essays, and rote memorization. Students should be encouraged, and evaluated on projects that solve real problems. Imagine final-year students building a mechanized tiller for Ghanaian farms; a drone for crop monitoring and pesticide spraying; affordable solar-powered water pumps; clay-based bricks reinforced with local materials; low-cost medical or sanitation devices; water filtration systems; or even software solutions tailored to local industries. At the tertiary level, Ghana could emulate the model adopted by HIT in China, awarding degrees based not on thesis volume, but on practical, usable output --- if the output solves a real need. This kind of shift would align education with real-world economic and social needs, producing graduates who are ready to build, invent and contribute, not just academically, but practically.

Integrate AI and Digital Tools into All Levels of Education: AI is not a distraction. It is a powerful tool for learning, research, creativity, and innovation. Ghana’s education system should integrate AI and digital-era tools across curricula from primary to tertiary, from vocational training to advanced degrees. AI can be used to personalize learning, simulate experiments, accelerate research, and support creative thinking. It can help bridge resource gaps, especially where physical infrastructure is limited. Teachers and students should be trained in AI literacy, not just as users, but as creators. Beyond that, Ghana should build digital infrastructure --- broadband access, computer labs, and cloud platforms, to support technology-based education, remote collaboration, and innovation.

Align Education with National Development Goals and Industrial Strategy: Education should not be a stand-alone social service. It should be a pillar of national development. Government, education agencies, private sector and civil society must collaborate to define a long-term vision. What kinds of industries does Ghana want to build? What kind of economy do we want by 2035, 2040, and 2050? Based on that vision, education policies must produce the human capital --- engineers, scientists, technicians, and innovators, to realize it. Whether the focus is on agriculture, renewable energy, manufacturing, ICT, health, or infrastructure, education should feed directly into national strategy.

Invest in Teacher Training, Research Infrastructure, and Innovation Ecosystems: Transforming education requires resources. Ghana must invest in training teachers, especially in science, technology and innovation, and equip schools with labs, workshops, digital facilities. Universities and polytechnics should have funding for research, development, prototyping, and partnerships with industry. Incentives --- scholarships, grants, incubation programmes, collaborations with private sector, should be offered to promising students and researchers. Encourage entrepreneurship, start-ups, and local manufacturing of innovations.

Why This Is Not a Fantasy --- Because Others Are Already Doing It

To those who argue that this shift is too ambitious, or that Ghana lacks the resources, consider this. Countries like China are doing it now. In 2025, Chinese universities announced expanded enrolment quotas, new “AI+” undergraduate colleges, and industry-aligned curricula to train interdisciplinary AI and engineering talent. At the same time, a major Chinese defense-research university has even reworked its PhD requirements. Now, doctoral candidates may graduate with a product or engineering design, not just a thesis, if their work offers practical solutions.

Furthermore, China’s 2025 “strong education nation” plan sets out an ambition to make its education system among the world’s best, raising quality, expanding access, integrating technology and aligning education with national strategy. These are not half-measures. They are systemic, long-term reforms, built on clear vision, national strategy, and commitment. If a country that only a few decades ago was far less developed than many African countries can undertake such bold reforms, why can’t Ghana?

A Call to Ghana’s Visionaries

Ghana needs a new generation of visionaries, not only politicians or administrators, but policy-shapers, technocrats, education reformers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and citizens who refuse to accept the status quo. Our challenge is not only to build more schools or classrooms, though we still need infrastructure. Our challenge is to reimagine education. To transform how we teach, what we teach, and how our youth learn. We must cast aside outdated models of rote learning and theoretical examinations, and invest instead in creativity, innovation, technology, science, practical skills and problem-solving capacity.

We must design an educational architecture that empowers Ghanaian youth to become innovators, builders, creators --- to design solutions to local problems, build industries, manufacture goods, harness technology, and contribute to national development. We must see education not as a social safety net, but as a strategic lever of transformation. Yes, this vision may seem ambitious, even “crazy” to some. But so did building a massive dam in the 1960s. So did building railways, ports, schools, and national infrastructure decades ago. Visionary leaders dared, and Ghana benefited.

Today, the opportunity is even greater because the tools are different, the world is different, and the stakes are higher. Artificial intelligence, renewable energy, robotics, cloud computing, biotechnology, new materials --- these are not distant dreams. They are the real driving forces of global progress. If China can rework its education system to produce engineers who build products instead of merely writing theses; if its universities can expand enrolment for AI and frontier science; if its government can align education with national strategic goals, then Ghana can do the same. Our call is simple. Let us stop chaining education to the past. Let us unleash it toward the future. Let us produce innovators, thinkers, and builders, not just graduates. Let us build a Ghana equipped for the 22nd century.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

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