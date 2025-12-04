Gender-Based Social Media Bullying on the Rise in Ghana

Victims Face Trauma as Online Abuse Intensifies

Accra Social media has become one of Ghana’s most powerful communication tools, connecting millions of users every day. But beneath the humor, creativity, and information-sharing lies a darker trend: a growing wave of gender-based bullying, particularly targeting young women and girls.

Platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Snap chat have become hotspots for harassment, body shaming, sexual insults, revenge porn, and threats creating a digital environment that many victims describe as frightening and emotionally draining.

A Viral Video and Its Consequences: Ama’s Ordeal

Earlier this year, Ama (not her real name), a 21-year-old university student in Accra, found herself at the centre of a social media storm after posting a harmless dance video on TikTok. What began as a fun moment quickly spiraled into a nightmare.

Within hours, the video went viral. Instead of compliments or light-hearted reactions, Ama was hit with an avalanche of abusive comments. Anonymous users mocked her body shape, questioned her morals, and posted sexually explicit messages under her posts. Others sent her threatening direct messages, promising to circulate edited nude photos “to teach her a lesson.”

“I couldn’t sleep. I deleted all my accounts overnight,” Ama told this newspaper. “I felt embarrassed, even though I had done nothing wrong.”

The cyber bullying took a toll on her mental health. She skipped lectures for two weeks, feared being recognized on campus, and struggled academically that semester. Although the attention eventually faded, the emotional scars did not.

A Pattern That Mirrors Offline Inequality

Ama’s experience is far from isolated. Gender activists say social media has become an extension of long-standing societal biases against women. The anonymity the internet provides allows abusers to express sexist, misogynistic, and sometimes violent sentiments they might not voice in public.

“Women are judged more harshly online. Men may get teased, but women are targeted,” says a digital rights advocate at the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA). “One photo or video can spark thousands of hateful comments, and the psychological damage is real.”

Female journalists, entertainers, content creators, activists, and women in politics are among the most frequent victims. Many face coordinated attacks aimed at silencing their voices.

The Gender Gap in Online Harassment

Experts say the abuse follows a clear pattern:

Body shaming and humiliation

Unsolicited sexual messages and threats

Moral judgment and slut-shaming

Non-consensual sharing of private images

Cyberstalking and doxxing

Memes targeting women based on appearance or behavior

Young women, especially students and early-career professionals, are at higher risk because they are most active online.

Weak Enforcement and Limited Support

Ghana has legal frameworks including the Cyber security Act, 2020 (Act 1038), but enforcement remains weak. Many victims say police lack digital investigative tools and often dismiss reports as “social media banter.”

A 2023 digital safety study revealed that majority of victims never report cases due to fear of backlash, shame, or the belief that “nothing will be done.”

Mental health support for victims is also limited, leaving many to deal with psychological trauma alone.

Social Media Culture Fueling Abuse

A growing “viral culture” online encourages users to share controversial or humiliating content for likes and entertainment. Screenshots and edited videos spread rapidly across WhatsApp groups and Telegram channels, often without regard for the victim’s wellbeing.

Digital experts warn that Ghana’s online spaces are becoming increasingly unsafe, especially for women who fear that one wrong post could lead to nationwide ridicule.

Calls for Stronger Protection

Advocacy groups are calling for:

More robust cybercrime investigations

Public education on responsible online behavior

Mental health services for victims

Gender-sensitive moderation tools by social media companies

Training for police on handling digital abuse

Stronger penalties for perpetrators

They argue that protecting women online is essential for ensuring their full participation in politics, media, education, and economic life.

A Problem We Can No Longer Ignore

Gender-based social media bullying is not merely a digital trend it is a public safety issue. It silences women, affects mental health, and widens gender inequality.

As Ama’s case shows, one viral moment can destroy confidence, reputation, and emotional wellbeing. While Ghana continues to embrace the digital era, experts say it must also confront the harmful behaviors that thrive within it.

“We can’t allow our online spaces to become tools for violence,” says the MFWA advocate. “A safer internet is not just a women’s issue it’s a national responsibility.”

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880