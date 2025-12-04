Utility Tariff Increase Sparks Public Concern: With GH₵21.77 Minimum Wage, Citizens Ask How They Will Cope

Effective January 1, 2026, consumers of both electricity and water will pay more for these essential services. This follows a new tariff approval by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), which will see electricity tariffs rise by 9.86% and water tariffs increase by 15.92% across the board.

While the regulatory body says these adjustments are critical for sustaining infrastructure and ensuring reliable service delivery, many Ghanaians worry that the real pressure remains on what is and isn’t in their pockets.

Minimum Wage at GH₵21.77: Still Not Enough

The national daily minimum wage has recently been adjusted to GH₵21.77, amounting to roughly GH₵653.10 per month for full-time workers. But even with this increase, many citizens argue that the rate is far from adequate, especially considering rising prices of food, rent, fuel, transportation, and healthcare.

In major cities such as Accra, where the cost of living continues to climb sharply, the new utility tariffs add another layer of financial difficulty. A worker living on GH₵21.77 a day will now need to stretch the same limited income across increasing utility costs and already high daily expenses.

Citizens Say: “Money in the Pocket Is What Matters”

Public reaction to the tariff announcement has been swift. For many households, the debate is not simply about the tariff percentages but about economic survival. Citizens argue that tariffs become a burden only because wages remain too low to support the rising cost of basic living.

Many households already struggle to pay rent, buy food, settle school fees, and transport themselves to work. With utilities increasing, families fear they may have to make difficult decisions such as:

Restricting electricity use, even when needed

Reducing water consumption, impacting hygiene

Cutting down on quality meals

Taking on additional jobs just to stay afloat

Moving from Accra to more affordable but distant outskirts

The sentiment is clear: without more money in the pocket, tariff increments no matter how necessary translate into hardship.

Urban Life Becoming Increasingly Tough

Accra residents in particular are feeling the squeeze. Rent in the capital continues to rise far faster than wages, food prices fluctuate due to inflation and market pressures, and transportation fares remain unpredictable.

With additional utility cost pressures, analysts warn that urban living may become even more difficult for the average Ghanaian worker, deepening financial stress between now and the coming years.

Calls for Comprehensive Economic Relief

Labour groups, economists, and civil society organizations are urging government to pair utility tariff increases with broader economic support measures such as:

A further review of the national minimum wage

Stronger social interventions for vulnerable households

Stabilizing food and fuel prices

Reducing inefficiencies and losses within utility companies

Ensuring that service quality improves in line with tariff increases

Without these interventions, they say, the ordinary Ghanaian will continue to bear the brunt of rising living costs.

Conclusion

As Ghana approaches January 1, 2026, many citizens are bracing themselves for the new utility tariffs. But behind the anxiety lies a deeper issue: How can workers earning GH₵21.77 a day manage rising electricity and water costs when their incomes fall far short of the cost of living?

Until the country addresses the fundamental issue of adequate wages and economic cushioning, tariff adjustments will continue to be felt most heavily by those who can least afford them.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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