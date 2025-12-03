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Martin Kpebu detained by OSP after allegedly objecting to investigative panel

  Wed, 03 Dec 2025
Headlines Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu
WED, 03 DEC 2025 3
Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has been detained by officials of the Office of the Special Prosecutor on December 3 after honouring an invitation.

His arrest, according to his lawyers, stemmed from claims that he obstructed an officer of the OSP during the visit.

Kpebu had gone to meet investigators over his corruption allegations against Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.

He rejected the team assigned to investigate him, insisting on an “independently constituted” committee, 3news reports.

He reportedly objected to appearing before junior officers, arguing, “Subordinates can’t investigate their boss. It’s incompetence.”

In an interview on TV3’s News360 tonight, his lawyer Marcellinus Biah recounted that, “They whisked him away. As we speak now, we are unable to tell where Mr Kpebu is.”

Mr Biah explained that they arrived at the OSP around two o’clock to assist with the inquiry. While at the premises, Kpebu briefly granted an interview outside before returning. He said this led to an altercation with a police officer at the gate who was unhappy about the interview.

According to Mr Biah, Kpebu maintained that he had done nothing wrong by speaking to the media before attending to the inquiry. He said investigators later informed them that the verbal exchange amounted to obstruction.

He continued, “And so there was some amount of altercation between, verbal exchange between him and then the officer. Thereafter, Martin proceeded to attend to the inquiry committee. So while we were, I mean, having discussions with the inquiry committee, in the course of that they told Martin that he had actually obstructed an officer of the Special Prosecutor and for that matter, he was going to be charged.”

He added that Kpebu had even sought to lodge a complaint against the officer involved. “Meanwhile, let me be quick to add that when the altercation took place, Martin was first to even request to make a complaint against the third officer. But we’re told that the complaint center was not available to take our complaints. So, Martin proceeded to the inquiry board committee and presented a complaint before them.”

Mr Biah said Kpebu insisted that the incident be addressed before the main inquiry. However, he said officers later informed them that Kpebu was at fault and would be charged. “That’s the charge. Yes. So eventually they said he was briefly admitted to bail. In addition to that, he was to present one surety. So, I quickly drove back to the office, which is just about 10 minutes’ drive.”

Kpebu has recently intensified his criticism of the Special Prosecutor, accusing him of making inconsistent statements regarding attempts to arrest former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

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Comments

Kojo Kankam | 12/3/2025 10:27:42 PM

Abuse of power.Shame on you Kissi A

Comments3
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