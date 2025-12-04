Bantama MP slams government over sudden Accra–Kumasi Expressway plans

A political storm has erupted after Bantama MP, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye, accused the government of ignoring facts and common sense in its sudden push for a new Accra–Kumasi Expressway, despite an existing highway project along the same corridor already 64% complete.

In a scathing statement, Asenso-Boakye described the Finance Minister’s announcement of a 200-kilometre, three-lane expressway as “misleading, reckless, and devoid of planning discipline,” pointing out that no feasibility study, design, cost estimate, or funding plan has been presented to justify the project.

“Why would any responsible government abandon a nearly completed national highway to start a new one with no feasibility, no design, and no funding?” he demanded.

He accused the government of trying to spin propaganda by portraying him as anti-development, while overlooking the fact that the fully financed dual-carriageway already under construction would achieve the same results as the proposed expressway at a fraction of the cost.

Strategic Corridor at Stake

Asenso-Boakye questioned the rationale behind abandoning a project that forms the backbone of Ghana’s long-term spatial development plan. The current highway links key economic towns—Nsawam, Suhum, Koforidua, Kyebi, Anyinam, Nkawkaw, Konongo, and Ejisu—and connects to major initiatives, including the proposed Afram River bridge, aimed at transforming the Afram Plains into a national food basket.

“This corridor is strategic. It was not chosen by accident. So why walk away from 64% progress?” he asked.

Announcing Timelines Without a Plan Is Dangerous

The former Housing Minister warned that setting start and completion dates without completing basic infrastructure requirements—feasibility studies, final designs, costing, procurement, or confirmed financing—was “alarming” and raised serious questions about credibility and the responsible use of public funds.

Not Politics—Just National Sense

Rejecting claims of partisan obstruction, Asenso-Boakye insisted his critique was about fiscal discipline and governance continuity.

“This is not politics. This is about protecting the public purse,” he said.

His statements have intensified calls for the government to clarify why it is shifting direction on one of Ghana’s largest infrastructure projects amid tight national finances. The government has yet to issue an official response.