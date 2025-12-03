No Short-Changing Ghanaians: A Call for Transparency and Accountability

In the words of Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, “Government will not short-change Ghanaians.” This assurance must not remain a slogan—it must become a covenant between leadership and citizens. At a time when resource management defines the destiny of nations, Ghana cannot afford half-measures, hidden deals, or opaque contracts. Civic engagement demands clarity, fairness, and accountability.

The Civic Mandate



Transparency is non-negotiable. Citizens deserve to know how their resources are managed, from lithium royalties to gold revenues.

Accountability is a moral duty. Leadership must guarantee value for money, not just in figures but in visible community benefits.

Participation is empowerment. Communities must be part of decision-making, ensuring that resource wealth translates into schools, hospitals, and jobs.

Wisdom Anchors



African Proverb: “The one who fetches water for the community does not drink alone. ” Resource wealth must serve all, not a privileged few.

” Resource wealth must serve all, not a privileged few. Biblical Insight (Qumran Scrolls echo): “Let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” (Amos 5:24). Justice in resource management is not optional—it is divine mandate.

(Amos 5:24). Justice in resource management is not optional—it is divine mandate. Wise Saying: “Transparency is the currency of trust.” Without it, even the richest nation becomes impoverished in spirit.

International Quotations



Kofi Annan: “Good governance is the single most important factor in eradicating poverty and promoting development.”

Nelson Mandela: “Where globalization means, as it so often does, that the rich get richer and the poor get poorer, we have a responsibility to correct the inequities.”

Ban Ki-moon: “Sustainable development is not an option—it is an imperative.”

Recommendations & Suggestions

1. Codify Royalties into Law: Parliament must enshrine fixed royalty rates for all minerals to prevent arbitrary changes.

2. Publish Contracts: Every mining agreement should be made public, accessible online, and open to scrutiny.

3. Community Development Funds: A percentage of royalties must be earmarked for local infrastructure, health, and education.

4. Independent Oversight: Establish a transparent monitoring body with civil society representation.

5. Youth Engagement: Train and empower young Ghanaians in resource management, ensuring future generations inherit both wealth and wisdom.

Punchy Civic Engagement Slogan

“No Short-Changing Ghanaians: Our Resources, Our Right, Our Future.”

In conclusion, Ghana stands at a crossroads. The promise of “no short-changing” must be more than rhetoric—it must be a binding principle. As the proverb reminds us, “A tree is straightened while it is young.” Now is the time to straighten our governance practices, ensuring that transparency and accountability become the pillars of national progress.

In the spirit of Amos, Mandela, and Annan, let us demand a future where Ghana’s wealth is not siphoned away but invested in the people. Civic engagement is not just a right—it is the lifeblood of democracy.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]