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Thu, 04 Dec 2025 Health

Nkawkaw receives new ambulance to boost emergency services

By Charles Selorm Dumenu II Contributor
Nkawkaw receives new ambulance to boost emergency services

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Kwahu West Municipality, Hon. Tamimu Halidu, officially received a brand-new, fully equipped ambulance to serve the people of Nkawkaw on December 3, 2025.

The presentation took place at the Municipal Assembly, where AEMT Charles Selorm Dumenu, Commander of the National Ambulance Service in Nkawkaw, handed over the vehicle on behalf of the Service.

In addition, the MCE was honored with a citation from the Nkawkaw Ambulance team in recognition of his immense support and resourcefulness.

The ceremony brought together several key municipal leaders, including Mr. Daniel Nkrumah, Municipal Coordinator; Ms. Celestina Asante, Municipal Director of Health Services; Supt. Forster Kweku Asante, Eastern North Police Commander; and officers of the National Investigation Bureau.

Speaking to the media, Hon. Halidu recalled the grave concern that arose following the involvement of the Nkawkaw ambulance in a tragic accident on October 11, 2025. He emphasized that the incident compelled him and his team to act swiftly, and expressed joy that within just three weeks, Nkawkaw now has a replacement ambulance ready to serve its residents.

He highlighted the critical role of the National Ambulance Service in a municipality of over 152,000 people, noting that despite challenges, their service delivery has been commendable. He further stressed that Nkawkaw’s location along the Accra–Kumasi Highway—an accident-prone corridor—makes the availability of emergency services indispensable.

Hon. Halidu commended Commander Dumenu and his team for their professionalism and assured that the new office complex under construction for the Nkawkaw Ambulance Service will be completed on schedule.

As the Christmas festivities draw near, he expressed confidence that the Nkawkaw Ambulance Service is now well-equipped to safeguard lives and provide timely emergency care to the community.

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