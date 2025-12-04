Ho Central MP commissions state-of-the-art maternity ward at Mater Ecclesiae Hospital, urges community support

The Member of Parliament for Ho Central Constituency, Hon. Edem Richmond Kofi Kpotosu, has lauded Mater Ecclesiae Hospital and its leadership for their proactive service delivery and timely interventions in the constituency.

He made the remarks during the commissioning of a new, state-of-the-art Maternity Ward at the hospital in Sokode, which serves surrounding communities including Abutia and Akrofu.

Hon. Kpotosu expressed gratitude to the Catholic Church and hospital leadership for their vision and commitment to improving healthcare services.

He commended the dedication of healthcare workers and encouraged them to continue providing excellent care to patients. The newly commissioned Maternity Ward is expected to significantly enhance maternal and neonatal healthcare in the constituency.

Equipped with modern facilities, the maternity block offers safer delivery services and improved care for newborns. Key features include an emergency room, a special delivery room, a staff rest area, ultramodern delivery beds, radiant warmers, phototherapy machines, and incubators.

The ward also comprises a priority clients’ section and a main ward accommodating up to eight patients, expanding the hospital’s capacity to deliver quality healthcare.

Hon. Kpotosu assured constituents that his office would continue supporting initiatives that enhance the quality of life in Ho Central, bringing hope and improved healthcare services to the community. The commissioning event attracted community leaders, religious leaders, and healthcare personnel, all commending the Catholic Church and hospital management for their contributions to local healthcare.

Speaking during the ceremony, Togbe Awi, Dutor of Sokode Etoe, representing Togbega Fia Korku, Paramount Chief of the Sokode Traditional Area, called for urgent action to address ongoing challenges affecting the hospital and local schools. He stressed the importance of protecting these vital facilities, which are a blessing to the community.

Togbe Awi highlighted lingering issues such as poor sanitation around the hospital, waste disposal along roadsides, and goats roaming near the Outpatient Department, describing them as unacceptable. He urged animal owners to take responsibility and warned that the municipal assembly would intervene if necessary.

He also expressed concern over land encroachment, noting that some landowners have sold portions of land reserved for roads, potentially complicating future government development projects. Togbe Awi emphasized that essential facilities like hospitals, schools, markets, banks, and police stations are “the eye of every community” and must be protected to ensure sustainable development.

The chief called on residents to support the sisters managing Mater Ecclesiae Hospital, assuring them of the elders’ backing. He reminded the community that collaboration and responsible stewardship are essential to safeguard these critical institutions and enhance the well-being of Sokode and its surrounding communities.