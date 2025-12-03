The Illusions Versus Realities on Forgiving and the Better Options Under Discussed

Human evolution on character is very real, and if we wrongly over-adore the mixed blessings or knowledge of the past, we will either suffer or not grow. Our responsibility as humans is to build the highest possible good on earth, conscientiously, with the blessed powers of our time. Heaven on earth is attainable, establishing God's kingdom on earth is real, but must not be seen through the lens of any single culture, single religion, or even a single state. It requires a let's (let us) world or collaborative efforts with conscience. Among the most influential religions on earth is Islam, which offers both opportunity and poses a great danger if misunderstood as it admits in the [Quran 17:82]' We send down in the Quran healing and mercy for the believers, but it increases the wrongdoers only in loss.' The keyword between the verse and our topic is 'wrongdoers' and what is the best way to classify wrongdoers, especially in the world of forgiving? Of course, Christianity is also very influential, and what illusions or realities can we deduce from it and every religion? Well, this is the age of the state, not religion, nor culture, but no sane one will deny both religion and cultural sayings continue to have an effect on individuals and even the state. To rectify the illusions of the individual or state in an evolutionary world will require not just efforts and God's help, but the risky attempt to question what will affect the emotions of millions, if not billions.

Forgiving can be good or bad, or why the most Forgiving God not only punished humans+ in the past and present but warns about a more severe punishment to different groups: mainly the disbelievers and the wrongdoers. Jarga, is this going to be another religious sermon or atheists may have something to learn from? I promise you the desire for earthly heaven, so I may prefer some atheists+ as neighbours over hypocritical religious folks, but warn the atheists and wrongdoers that I will confront them hard like God or the new Godly person where empowered and needed.

All Wrongs are not Equal in Types and Levels: The worst of humans cannot differentiate, tend to operate from raw emotions even on punishment, and often are very inconsistent. From the parent to the president, you must learn to classify wrongs, forgive where need be, punish where need be, and defer where need be. Oops! Did he say forgive, we thought Jarga was not forgiving; did he say defer, that must be the under discussed option in the title, but defer till when and to who? All wrongs tend to be around three major categories: Ignorance (stupidity), lying, and/ or cruelty. I largely believe we should forgive or defer stupid choices or self-inflicts, but that does not mean we abscond our responsibility to confront stupidity with at least advice and measurable symbolic punishment where it borders on negligence. Imagine a child doing a stupid choice of what level, and the mother screams like lightning or even beats the child, while the father and state claim 'discipline is good', play a blind eye, play dumb and deaf, and refuse simple efforts to help millions of children. In such scenarios, I won't forgive the parents and state, especially if they ignore even the urging of culture of cameras. Your living room camera may reveal attempted assault or the kitchen camera may deter deadly negligence. Stupidity may be the lowest sin humans commit, but God both forgives and punishes stupidity even here on earth. What level of stupidity will jarga scream at a child versus adult, but how often do the Gambian women scream versus Nigerians and Ghanaians; or how are blacks versus Arabs, whites, Asians, etc on screaming over what type and level of sin? Numbers matter, so avoid excuses and search for a good partner for your children, not just beauty and indoctrinate the children. Well, God's angels must be recording for a purpose, but why are presidents and husbands not buying visible and hidden cameras to count the abuses and confront which ones from the home level to every corner? So you may count me among the soft when it comes to punishing stupidity. I will rather ask questions upon questions until the child+ understands the dangers, not just order or scream. Once the child fears, s/he may even lie over a forgivable choice, so perhaps some parents inadvertently turn children to be liars. Jarga! We thought you were non-forgiving, the one who once said: 'I believe very much in tolerance and very little in forgiving '. Yes, apparently I am much better than those who brag to be very forgiving, but cannot forgive even children for stupidity, but they know even adults wish to be forgiven for some or many stupid choices.

Briefly on adults stupidity+: I believe very much in personal rights and understand the dangers of revolving governments with imperfect beings as leaders. So my standing is whoever wishes or gives power to the government to heavily punish personal matters in fear or arrogance is not worthy to be forgiven, but I may defer if with good wishes. The governments should focus on sins between creatures, largely avoid punishment on 'stupid choices', or try tolerable symbolic punishment where need be. A good example of stupid choices is substance abuse. From questionable alcohol, good or questionable cannabis, bad/ok or terrible cocaine, etc , you cannot classify such as cruel, except the cowards may claim it can lead to cruel choices by what percentages and why not let God decide on such. I know I am yet to convince the world that I believe cannabis is a Godly product that heals where God permits, but think about the dangers of forbidding what is good to self versus forbidding it to others to earn what level of sins between creatures or conflict on earth? Supporting bad laws, bad systems,or bad policies must be under sins between creatures and above atom's weight. I can hear the arrogant argue; but both the Quhr-aahn and science confirm alcohol is bad. So what! I will advise them and let God deal with it, to forgive, punish, or further test me with them. If they drink and commit sins between creatures, they may call me Mr. Non-forgiving. If the Muslims try to impose alcohol ban on questionable Christians and Jews+, we risk unnecessary conflict and perhaps not understand what the branches of patience in ch.103 include.

History exists for at least learning purposes. You may want endless debates on hot topics, but did you know the U.S disastrously made alcohol illegal at one point and even elderberry, an amazing plant I wish God gives me a lot more of. Very great blessings were banned or still banned in many countries. The irony is how can they sometimes be so harsh against what they deem 'stupid' but so soft against lying and cruelty?

Dangers of Forgiving Lying and Cruelty, even as Respite: The word respite is often misunderstood, because if God is just then there must be limited respite for the devils. If God wants to give respite to those who worship idols, women, money, etc, I cannot argue against it , perhaps they may repent or they still have not directly hurt God. Lying and cruelty fall under dangerous sins between creatures that humans should confront, not forgive, regardless of what your illusory religious leaders may claim. Bring your Pope, your pastors, Imams, etc for a debate or even a battle with their presidents and lawmakers+ that are still cold feet on urging and realising the strongest possible culture of cameras to confront the visible devils on lying and cruelty.

Every respite for someone is respite against someone on sins between creatures and often the cycle of abuse then continues. So I am against respite even between a parent and child on certain sins between creatures. I do not think we should forgive even children on lying and cruelty, but measurably punish them to learn and be part of God's team, the anti lying and cruelty team. I believe a sibling who is cruel to a sibling must be punished or how many other siblings will s/he harm before the kids outside? Yes, we need cameras in schools and body cameras for learning purposes, deterrence, and even due punishment. The guilty may use all kinds of arguments to stop the evolution or reduce the speed. I was among the first to call for mandatory cameras for cops and I believe teachers and others should be able to work under camera. Like we are not punishing cops for every crime caught under camera, we will not punish teachers or children for every crime caught under camera. I remember during my limited college days in the u.s, an instructor was so old and reportedly under medication to essentially 'failed' us or wasted a semester against how many students beyond the class I know of? Cameras will deter some, help in investigating some, and do other goods without extreme punishment by humans or God.

The Dangers of Opposing Cameras: life is like direction, route, and speed. The direction of culture of cameras is inevitable. The routes of delay and avoiding are often illusory or sometimes even cruel. Every week, we read how some teachers abuse children or older children abuse younger or weaker ones. It makes no sense to claim we oppose bullying and doing very little to even deter bullies. Rich countries like the u.s, Saudi Arabia, China, etc should be giving camera charity or loaning them, not weapons as gifts and over investing in AI. Seemingly caring billionaires like Ms. Makenzie Scott should be pumping billions on culture of cameras or we should question her supposedly opposition to bullies. OK Jarga, perhaps it never crossed her mind because the good or questionable media are over talking about how Trump is a bully instead of how to confront the millions of Trumps or Bidens that brag about high school bullying to impress girls or votes and insinuating what as ok? Where are the Arab billionaires who amass wealth rightly or wrongly, warn people or build mosques but refuse to heavily donate for worldwide strong culture of cameras? Actions matter, save a person or people from hell and visible devils before you deserve forgiving or saving from bigger devils and bigger hell.

The evil team has levels: The one who directly bullies is the primary culprit, but those who facilitate it through under confronting are partly to blame. Even those who forgive them are partly to blame. From reporting to humans, confronting with your limited powers, and up to reporting to God is Godly. There are dangers in children or teenagers confronting bullies, including overreaction, but may God still forgive such than the culprits and those who do nothing or think they should be forgiven. If you believe certain devils should be forgiven, you are implicitly saying against someone and thus deserve to taste that hard medicine until you join my camp of seeking dual paradise.

Real Examples Sometimes Help: Mr. Jordan Peterson, a celebrated westerner narrated how his father as a teacher called another child 'a cow' over what kind of wrong? You want to lament Trump berating or insulting journalists who can fight back, but you think teachers should be able to disgrace kids over what choices of words versus actions in which levels? Jordan Peterson admits he mockingly echoed his guilty father against a stronger kid and the story goes to some form of more bullying... why the other kids did not echo the guilty teacher, but Jordan Peterson did? What are the possible conflicts of having a father teaching his son to favor him, under punish him, or harm others for the child? I suspect evolution changed some of that in Canada, but I am looking for an evolution where no child is bullied or at what minimal level and the smart learning and reactions to further contain it.

Mr. Madi Jobarteh of the Gambia was wrongly bragging how he bullied boys and worshipped girls. Perhaps that's why he deserved being bullied by president Jammeh, or his refusal to call for culture of cameras like me may be much worse? There may be hundreds or thousands of Madi Jobartehs and Yahyah Jammehs bullying in and beyond the Gambia and how should we stop them, including before they rise to power and normalise bullying with excuses or oppose cameras? There may be countless guilty girls or victims we should help more than the so-called victims of Epstein. If they repent , I have no problem with Peterson, Biden, Jobarteh, Jammeh, but what is sincere repentance beyond self?

Premature Forgiving: Not only do we see wrong forgiving, people are not even educated on the needed steps for possible forgiving. The culprits should stop, ask forgiveness, help stop their types, etc. OK Jarga, how about the so-called victims who wrongly forgive or prematurely forgive? Ms. Erica Kirk hypocritically claims to forgive the alleged killer of her husband, but her sound then and many of her words later reveal she was arguably seeking validation as an illusory Christian that forgives. First, she is blindly trusting the government, because he may not be the killer and deserves his side of the story heard in court. Secondly, if he was the killer, she can only forgive her part, but how about the other victims, including the mother and who else? Well, we do not even know if Charlie Kirk deserves it through accumulation or what mindsets? Since Kirk is with a better judge, let us focus on educating the living as Jesus said, 'let the dead bury the dead...'. Does she know the real killer and did the real killer repented first? I think it is extremely dangerous to forgive the non-repentant ones, except against someone else as a moral debt or sins between creatures. We were not sent on earth to sing Jesus, God, Allah, or anyone as the total purpose, but God perhaps wanted to prove even a lot lower than him will stand up to confront big devils and defeat them, as David did and was helped. Ch.17:81: Evil exists to be confronted and defeated, but seeing implicit evil is not for the blind or wilfully blind, and confronting evil is not for the dumb, the cowards, or those seeking human validation and illusory inherited thoughts above rising conscience.

Measurable Confronting of Evil: I admit humans have limitations in confronting every evil, but refusing to use the blessed tools of our time to confront evil is unforgivable to every conscientious soul. So again, we may have to defer sometimes, even on sins between creatures. However, where we have sufficient evidence, we still should avoid both under punishment and over punishment. Tolerance is a range, so do not fear, but act consistently and always act with at least learning.

In Charlie Kirk's killing, it reveals how limited cameras can reveal the victim, but what are enough cameras to reveal the culprit in multiple angles? Public space demands public responsibility, so let enough cameras be owned by both the government, institutions, and civilians. Until civilians understand our purpose on earth includes rectifying mindsets we inherit, illusory words or sayings we found celebrated, and wrong actions we must confront up to government level, then we are yet to fully evolve. We cannot fully trust any government, especially those that claim the right to lie and/or be cruel and hide it, or worse: hunt the truthful in the name of law or interest. I cannot forgive even the citizens that agree with such outrageous governments, but there are some things I prefer over God punishing them. I want God to help me and/or others help awaken them, because some are misled, guilty-victims who failed to think enough. Kind God, please help, because millions may repent at that level. I want God to reward me more than punish my enemies, but more does not mean even endless deferral.

What is Deferral: Deferral essentially means referring back to God, because me and you may lack enough knowledge or power at times. How can I know the repentance is sincere or can God be trusted to reduce my burden and guessing? I however believe in preemptive striking of my enemies, including God acting or using angels if the government of the u.s , Saudi, or the Gambia and even individuals try to harm me. It is a smart asking to a God who opposes evil, not the illusory one with endless respite. The last time I heard, God said he will conquer, so did he conquer Mecca on burying baby girls and re-testing them differently; conquer or end slavery in the u.s+ and testing them differently, etc? Sometimes the so-called victims have the faulty mindsets on forgiving until evil reaches them, then they ask where is God? Well, you never wished for God to conquer all devils, which means you want a devil to have respite on someone except you? Make the announcement, I blow the trumpet of no forgiving on almost all sins between creatures and even against those who disagree with me...

Deferral also means you never sit there crying over past wrongs done to you or endlessly wishing for the immediate punishment of the culprits, who may or may not have repented. How many girls or women did me wrong and I am yet to be broken hearted, because I love better than Ms. Jasmine Crockett, Trump, and perhaps every American or the world. OK Jarga, what crime Jasmine committed? She said, 'granny told her to love only a man that loves her more...'. Hmn, they rely on their dead ancestors wisdom more than the conscience of the living Lord? Were they never taught fear, greed, and arrogance are the roots of evil, but still fear love, clitoris, cannabis, and how many good? Love is one of the complex tests humans undergo, and it is only safe to love 100%. With her mindset, she and her supporters may never love 100%, banking on illusory fears as intelligence over truth and kindness? Hello God, when two people (groups) meet or are tested, please always help the one who loves the most and sincerely, if you are just and they fear to even love 100%?

How about two siblings, one loving 100% and what is tolerable difference until growth or which type of sin(s) surface for hard testing? Between employers and employees, who should love more and who thinks under 100% is acceptable? Between two countries, companies, etc makes logic revealing justice is above interest or game. A hemisphere that claims every woman deserves love, but never asks if every man deserves love is questionable for decades, centuries, and refuses to humbly learn and repent to Jarga+. Well, I am not sure if lying or cruel women+ deserve love, but bravery told me to love 100% and withdraw where need be. If God is of enough good, He should be able to help me move on unless if memories of deceptions or under 100% love re-hunt some so-called victims. Where need pressures me, love says be truthful and still harm no one or be fake. Did God ask one or both to love 100%, truthful 100%, kind 100%, but the cowardly devil told one not to love or under love until no more respite? If you cannot love 100% your partner, then how can you love your neighbours to worldwide? I may not be physically strong or rich compared to many, but I refuse to allow anyone to beat me on love as a subject. I love you like or more than your president, parent, or illusory God that suggests less than 100% in fear or what else?

Deferral also means you understand the countless happiness, knowledge, etc you are receiving or may receive could be due to your bold stand to say 'I do not want liars and cruel ones around me, not forgiving them.' I heard and imagine there is no lying or cruelty in heaven, so since I want earthly heaven and want to practice as a qualified member, I divorce the little lying and cruelty I inherited to be a king in heaven, minister, or at least a server, ushering or welcoming the blessed ones who are ready to learn or are forgiven...

Deferral even means I am not interested in how God chooses to punish the culprits or by when, except I want some of them helped towards repentance. So punish some in a way they may learn, repent, and amend towards our team. Eliminate some so they never hurt me or anyone, again. Take away the joy or powers you gave them and give it to me to enjoy , now or when you deem fit. Take away my pain or I rather pay my dues than remain in the illusory camp of let's wrong and illusorily forgive each other in cycles, etc. Deferral is certainly not for those atheists who cannot fathom God's power even on earth or the hypocrites and those who think God has no powers on earth and beyond.

Re-Educating The Populace: You cannot rebuild a person, village, country, or world without rebuilding mindsets. People are too used to hearing 'God is forgiving', so you must re-train minds with constant reminders like: God is kind and forgiving, but also just or above all just. You can even use provoking words like: Jesus did not die for your sins between creatures, so that the mistaken teenager or abusive pastor may reflect. Terms like : Going to Mecca or Jerusalem cannot wipe away sins between creatures are all important. All the groups can be studied to check what may be the contributing factors to such evil choices and smartly confront them with words .

So our confronting of evildoers starts with teaching and re-teaching, which means best teachers for the children and beyond. Then we must also realistically understand that some devils must be confronted beyond teaching or words, so we invest in things like cameras. The little devils will then appeal to the bigger devils (government officials) in the name of privacy, so fight back up to court and God without fearing to record an abusive cop in Florida or having vehicle cameras and body cameras in public places. You confront or argue: public space demands public responsibility, so keep your privacy in your bedroom+ and be careful with willingness to sacrifice. Yes, some may over shame even on understandable stupidity, but you avoid such and ignore where need be, and defer to God where need be. Lastly, you understand sins between creatures are so dangerous that average humans may never over-punish them, so urge the people to repent quickly, not waste much time on arguing for criminals. We can brave-up to replace Capitalism with Lovism, or how many folks sin due to money in heartless or indifferent Capitalism? How many sins are due to sex, image, and what else? After all, certain punishment may awaken you to avoid certain wrongs forever. The world of cameras is not primarily for punishment, but for learning and deterrence. So opposition to cameras is not kind, but opposition to learning, peace of mind, deterring problems, and many good things. Some work places may resist, but we must push with strategies. Your doctor seeing you with a face mask for you and the cameras under the hospital's will mean not just better care at times, but an option as research. Do you want service with or without cameras is much better than allowing a few politicians using vague terms and fear mongering to refuse the option for the majority or rising rightful and brave minority? For every ten seemingly wrong revelations through cameras, there may be hundred good revelations, and thousands of deterrence or better service due to cameras. Please do not argue that to the mentally blind, the deaf, dumb, and blind, who want endless respite even on sins between creatures. With God and praying, how could you commit sins between creatures more than average atheists and other religious groups? Hypocrites! Repent or face me and xyz, then face God later , as per ch18:87. Do your part and pray for billionaires to help the poor access cameras and help uplift the character of both the poor and rich. Let every country have camera factories or giant camera stores to help our character more than vaccines or help us prevent and/or contain another pandemic, endemic, or disease spreading. God, please protect and forgive those who buy cameras for themselves and others, those who confront evil more than those who wrongly forgive certain wrongs or are too stingy on a mighty blessing like cameras. Who are the true helpers of God, who urge or confront evil doers through cameras and far beyond their country, because they understand or love the God of all places. Perhaps ch.103 'exhort each other to truth ' includes where to forgive, not forgive, and have patience or defer in sweet patience is different from hard patience and wrong patience. May God bless me and Showlove Trinity: let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.