Democracy, Critical Minerals and U.S Strategic Interests in Africa: The Future!

Africa cannot be ignored in the new race for critical minerals. Unlike previous trade booms, this time, Africa needs to be a strategic partner, tied to U.S interests and democracy. This is how the expected boom can transform both Africa and America’s future. From cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to manganese in Ghana, lithium in Zimbabwe, graphite in Mozambique and rare minerals across East and Southern Africa, the continent holds a substantial share of the minerals required to revolutionize technology and drive the earth towards a path of sustainable energy. The International Energy Agency estimates that demand for critical minerals could grow tenfold by 2040, particularly due to the growth of the electric vehicle industry.

While Africa is mineral rich, the geopolitics is complicated. Apart from different national and cross border challenges, Africa has once again become the ground for Super Power Politics. China already dominates the global supply chain, processing about 70% of the world’s cobalt and controlling major stakes in lithium, nickel, and rare earth refining. Beijing has secured deep influence in African mining through long-term concessions, state-backed financing, and infrastructure-for-resources deals. The United States meanwhile is playing catch-up despite countries like the DRC openly inviting the USA.

The question for Washington is urgent: How can the U.S secure stable, ethically sourced minerals while promoting governance, preventing overdependence on China and ensuring African countries benefit from the strategic partnership?

To analyze these governance conditions more systematically, I draw from an emerging analytical framework under development- the Democratic Diagnostic Toolkit (DDT). The DDT integrates established governance metrics to assess institutional resilience, and accountability structures including regulatory predictability and transparency. These are precisely elements that determine whether U.S mineral engagements succeed or collapse under political or regime instability. The DDT aligns with the U.S foreign policy principle of “supporting democratic governance. When African democracies thrive, they provide the stability, transparency and rule-of-law environment that American companies need. In authoritarian regimes and unstable environments, the U.S becomes limited to narrow security interests- ceding critical economic ground to China. The DDT shows that countries with strong horizontal accountability, moderate executive personalization, stable party systems and civil-military oversight provide far more reliable environments for the long-term investments required in critical minerals. Democracies outperform authoritarian or unstable regimes across all these categories.

Democracies in Africa such as Botswana, Namibia, Ghana and more recently Zambia demonstrate that open governance directly strengthens U.S -African economic partnerships, particularly in the area of critical minerals. These countries share characteristics that are attractive to US firms including predictable regulatory frameworks, reduced corruption-related risks, transparent contract and licensing processes to mention a few. These conditions matter because U.S firms must comply with strict laws such as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), new ESG reporting and due diligence requirements in critical mineral supply chains. Democracies make those obligations feasible.

In contrast, mineral-rich authoritarian states or even weak democracies often tilt toward China and now Russia, exemplified by the strategic position taken by the Alliance of the Sahel States (AES). In addition, the DRC which holds 70% of global cobalt reserves has signaled to the USA for a strategic partnership, however weak institutions have enabled Chinese companies to secure dominant control. U.S firms are essentially constrained by transparency laws and cannot navigate the same way as their Chinese rivals.

For Washington, backing democracy should not be merely ideological but strategic. U.S firms require transparency and rule of law protections, only democratic or improving states offer viable environments for long-term U.S. mineral partnerships. The U.S cannot replicate China’s model. But it can offer something Beijing cannot – high standard, transparent, mutually beneficial partnerships rooted in democratic governance. For practical policy steps, the emerging Democratic Diagnostic Toolkit (DDT), could prove instrumental regarding the United States’ partnership with African countries with the strongest governance, accountability and regulatory stability to prioritize for “Democracy-Minerals Partnerships”. By tying mineral agreements to DDT-informed frameworks, while investing in midstream processing and infrastructure while treating African states as strategic equals, Washington can build durable, high-standard supply chains that reduce dependence on China.