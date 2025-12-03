Dear critical reader, it strikes one that having been in Ghana for 18 years now, and seen its amazing potential, as well as interacted with the world-class talent pool it's blessed with, the founder of Zonda Motors Ghana Limited, Madam Yang Yang, could collaborate with, and leverage Zimbabwean Maxwell Chikumbotsu's Nikola Tesla-like radio frequency power system, to power the vehicles she assembles here, and make it possible for young people nationwide to buy what will be EVs with limitless range, on hire purchase basis to empower them to bootstrap their own way to financial independence.

From the company's base here, she could replicate that unique social impact mobility sector business model across Africa, and benefit young Africans in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) market, too. With AfCFTA covering 54 countries and a population of 1.3 billion people, the potential for growth is vast. Africa's economic growth is projected to rebound, reaching 3.9% in 2025 and 4.1% in 2026, driven by increased intra-African trade and investment.

Such a bold move would not only catapult Zonda Motors to the forefront of Africa's automotive industry but also contribute meaningfully to the continent's sustainable development goals.

Ghana's Automotive Industry Growth

Ghana's automotive industry has seen significant growth, with Zonda Ghana Limited expanding its presence through eight showrooms and two assembly plants specializing in heavy-duty trucks and light vehicles. The company has created over 500 jobs and plans to increase this number with its expansion plans.

Innovative Partnerships

Zonda Tec Ghana Limited has secured exclusive rights to assemble and distribute Great Wall Motor (GWM) vehicles, including the Tank 300 and POER pickup models, marking a significant milestone in Ghana's automotive industry. The locally assembled vehicles are expected to be more affordable, with the government providing incentives to support local production.

Radio Frequency Power System

Zimbabwean inventor Maxwell Chikumbotsu's radio frequency power system could be a game-changer for Ghana's automotive industry. However, it's essential to note that there have been controversies surrounding Chikumbotsu's claims, with some alleging that his inventions are fabricated - but Zonda has nothing to lose checking it out, does it, I ask, dear critical reader?

AfCFTA Market Potential

The AfCFTA market offers immense opportunities for growth, with intra-African trade expected to increase by 45% by 2045. The agreement is projected to contribute 1.2% to Africa's GDP growth by 2045, creating new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs. SMEs provide 80% of employment across Africa, and AfCFTA is expected to create more job opportunities, empowering young Africans and driving economic growth.

Social Impact

By leveraging innovative technologies like radio frequency power systems, Zonda Motors can create a ripple effect of positive change, empowering young Ghanaians and contributing to the country's economic growth. The time for action is now. Ghana's government, private sector, and civil society must rally behind initiatives that harness the power of innovation to drive sustainable development. The future of Africa's mobility sector depends on it.

#SustainableMobility #AfricanInnovation #ZondaMotors #RadioFrequencyPower #ElectricVehicles #AfCFTA #EconomicEmpowerment