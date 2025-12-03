All 13,500 nurses recruited nationwide have been paid — Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that all 13,500 newly recruited nurses across the country have received their salaries.

The announcement follows the recent payment of the remaining 6,000 nurses who had not yet been paid.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 3, and signed by the Ministry’s Spokesperson, Tony Goodman, the ministry assured that all outstanding administrative matters would be addressed.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to inform the public that over 6,000 newly recruited nurses have received their salaries, covering the full cohort of 13,500 nurses recruited nationwide. The Ministry assures all stakeholders that all outstanding administrative matters will be duly addressed,” the statement said.

The Ministry also announced an extension of the reporting deadline for newly posted medical officers who are yet to report.

The extension, according to the ministry, is intended to provide all remaining officers with adequate opportunity to report, as part of ongoing efforts to ensure a fair and balanced distribution of the health workforce across the country,” the statement added.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to reiterate that the postings are not punitive, but rather an essential measure to achieve equitable deployment of health professionals,” it noted.