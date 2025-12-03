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Executive has captured the judiciary; judges now afraid to deliver fair verdicts — Justin Koduah

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Politics General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Koduah
WED, 03 DEC 2025 9
General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Koduah

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Koduah, has criticised the John Mahama-led administration for jeopardising the delivery of the rule of law in the country.

According to the opposition party’s chief scribe, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration is overseeing disturbing patterns of filing nolle prosequi to free its allies while persecuting NPP officials.

Speaking at the launch of the party’s amended constitution in Accra on Wednesday, December 3, Frimpong Koduah noted that the executive has also captured the judiciary following the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo.

He stressed that the judiciary is currently afraid to deliver verdicts that align with the law and has now resorted to quoting dictators to satisfy the executives.

“We are seeing a disturbing pattern of filing nolle prosequi to free their members who were standing trial for allegedly embezzling huge sums of money from the state,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the judiciary, which is supposed to be the last vanguard of rule of law, has suddenly been captured by the executive, particularly after the unlawful removal of Chief Justice Araba Esaaba Torkonoo,” Frimpong Koduah added.

He further observed, “Today in Ghana, judges fear to dispense justice according to the law because they fear they may also suffer the same fate as Justice Torkonoo. Some judges now invoke the words of dictators such as Idi Amin, who famously said, ‘You may have freedom of speech, but freedom after speech cannot be guaranteed.’ And this is coming from a judge.”

Koduah Frimpong further referenced the Tamale High Court ruling annulling the 2024 Kpandai parliamentary elections, describing it as abysmal and disheartening.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

I am a "helo" | 12/3/2025 5:57:11 PM

You are now like a crying baby sucking milk because your lawless government is no more in power to commit your crimes with impunity.

Comments9
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