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US blocks Ghana from accessing development aid over unsettled debt obligations

  Wed, 03 Dec 2025
Headlines Finance Minister Dr. Ato Forson
WED, 03 DEC 2025 9
Finance Minister Dr. Ato Forson

The United States has placed sweeping restrictions on Ghana’s access to American foreign assistance, including development loans and support from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), after the country failed to meet critical debt obligations owed to U.S. entities.

The sanctions, which take effect in the 2026 financial year, were triggered by Section 7012 of the FY 2025 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act. The provision bars U.S. assistance to any nation that defaults on debt owed to or guaranteed by American creditors, unless a restructuring agreement is secured.

Ghana fell foul of this rule following two major defaults. The first was the government’s December 2022 suspension of payments on most external public debt. The second involved about $251 million owed to U.S. companies, some of which had their investments insured or guaranteed by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

The restriction has fuelled criticism in Washington. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman James Risch accused Ghana of placing Chinese creditors ahead of American firms in its restructuring considerations.

A significant portion of the debt relates to government-controlled entities such as the Electricity Company of Ghana, and forms part of the broader $2.6 billion energy-sector legacy debt the country has been grappling with.

Both the MCC and the U.S. State Department have confirmed that they are enforcing Section 7012. This means Ghana will remain ineligible for U.S. development assistance until the outstanding obligations are settled or successfully restructured.

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Comments

Koliko | 12/3/2025 5:30:14 PM

It serves Mahama and his propaganda government right. Money given to us by the IMF are now being used to buy sanitary pads and just pumping into the system just to bring down the price of the dollar for public applause. Concert party government. This government is just doing things just for semantics and it will come back to haunt them in future. Shameless government.

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