ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 03 Dec 2025 Education

2025 WASSCE results: ‘NDC is retrogressively resetting education in Ghana’ — Minority

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Ranking Member of the Education CommitteeDr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Ranking Member of the Education Committee

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has expressed concern over the poor performance recorded in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Ghana-only version.

More than half of the 461,736 candidates who sat for the exam scored between D7 and F9 in Core Mathematics, marking the lowest performance in about eight years.

Only 48.73% of candidates passed Core Mathematics with grades A1 to C6, down sharply from 66.86% in 2024.

Other core subjects, including Social Studies, English Language, and Integrated Science, also recorded declines, with Social Studies dropping to 55.82% from 71.53% the previous year.

In a statement signed by Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Ranking Member of the Education Committee, the caucus blamed the NDC administration for reversing the progress made in the sector under the previous government.

“Juxtaposing this below-par performance to the 2024 performance..., clearly tells the story of how the NPP government diligently and intentionally promoted and ensured the achievement of enhanced performance outcomes among,” the statement read in part.

The former Minister for Education further stressed that the government should at least maintain the gains it inherited.

“We expect the NDC government to build upon what they inherited—a strong foundation laid by the Nana Addo-Bawumia led government. If they cannot enhance the improved performance bequeathed to them, the least they can do is to maintain it, and not to lower it. They are retrogressively resetting education in the country,” the statement noted.

The Minority Caucus urged the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service to take urgent steps to reverse the declining performance and provide effective leadership that prioritises learning outcomes over blame.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Akuba Ghana | 12/3/2025 5:38:37 PM

You think thriving on fake results is the right way to go? The cheating epidemic must be cured if it means zero percent pass rate in maths and science. Then we will know our real position and work toward improving learning outcomes. Senseless politicking is the bane of Ghana.

Comments2
Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, Director-General, SIGA SIGA applauds NAFCO for turning GH¢19m loss into GH¢91.7m profit

29 minutes ago

Galamsey fight: NAIMOS should be formalised and given legislative backing — Minority Galamsey fight: NAIMOS should be formalised and given legislative backing — Mino...

1 hour ago

Ghana stands firmly behind you — Presidency cheers on Black Stars ahead of World Cup opener 'Ghana stands firmly behind you' — Presidency cheers on Black Stars ahead of Wor...

4 hours ago

Thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds expected across Ghana — GMet warns Thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds expected across Ghana — GMet warns

5 hours ago

Tema Police intercept truck loaded with suspected Indian Hemp, arrest two Tema Police intercept truck loaded with suspected Indian Hemp, arrest two

5 hours ago

World Bank approves US$300 million to support phase out of SHS double track system World Bank approves US$300 million to support phase out of SHS double track syst...

5 hours ago

World Cup 2026: Play for the flag, the children who dream of following in your footsteps — Mahama charges Black Stars against Panama World Cup 2026: 'Play for the flag, the children who dream of following in your ...

5 hours ago

SHS students storm teacher’s residence to rescue female classmate found in his room SHS students storm teacher’s residence to rescue female classmate found in his r...

5 hours ago

Ghanaian youth now turning to politics as shortcut to success — Mary Addah Ghanaian youth now turning to politics as 'shortcut to success' — Mary Addah

5 hours ago

About 18,000 premature child deaths would be averted with 7.2% GDP investment — UNICEF About 18,000 premature child deaths would be averted with 7.2% GDP investment — ...

Just in....
body-container-line