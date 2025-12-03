2025 WASSCE results: ‘NDC is retrogressively resetting education in Ghana’ — Minority

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Ranking Member of the Education Committee

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has expressed concern over the poor performance recorded in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Ghana-only version.

More than half of the 461,736 candidates who sat for the exam scored between D7 and F9 in Core Mathematics, marking the lowest performance in about eight years.

Only 48.73% of candidates passed Core Mathematics with grades A1 to C6, down sharply from 66.86% in 2024.

Other core subjects, including Social Studies, English Language, and Integrated Science, also recorded declines, with Social Studies dropping to 55.82% from 71.53% the previous year.

In a statement signed by Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Ranking Member of the Education Committee, the caucus blamed the NDC administration for reversing the progress made in the sector under the previous government.

“Juxtaposing this below-par performance to the 2024 performance..., clearly tells the story of how the NPP government diligently and intentionally promoted and ensured the achievement of enhanced performance outcomes among,” the statement read in part.

The former Minister for Education further stressed that the government should at least maintain the gains it inherited.

“We expect the NDC government to build upon what they inherited—a strong foundation laid by the Nana Addo-Bawumia led government. If they cannot enhance the improved performance bequeathed to them, the least they can do is to maintain it, and not to lower it. They are retrogressively resetting education in the country,” the statement noted.

The Minority Caucus urged the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service to take urgent steps to reverse the declining performance and provide effective leadership that prioritises learning outcomes over blame.