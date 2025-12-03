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Wed, 03 Dec 2025 Health

Health Ministry inaugurates 17-member NITAG to strengthen evidence-based vaccination policies

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
Health Ministry inaugurates 17-member NITAG to strengthen evidence-based vaccination policies

The Ministry of Health has inaugurated 17 newly reconstituted National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG-Ghana) to strengthen evidence-based vaccine policy and national health protection.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, during the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, in Accra, said the refreshed advisory body brings together leading experts to guide immunization decisions amid rapidly evolving global health challenges.

She highlighted NITAG’s expanded role in providing impartial, high-quality recommendations to inform national vaccine introductions, optimize immunization schedules, and support sustainable financing under the government’s Free Primary Healthcare (FPHC) policy.

She noted that emerging pathogens, rising vaccine hesitancy and advancements in immunisation technologies required stronger and coordinated policy direction backed by scientific evidence.

“Your impartial, evidence-based recommendations will be essential in ensuring that our immunisation programmes remain resilient, equitable and aligned with global best practices,” she said.

Dr. Ayensu-Danquah emphasized three key priorities for the new NITAG: strengthening evidence-based policymaking, enhancing national preparedness and health security, as well as promoting transparency and collaboration among health institutions and partners.

“These aligned with the ministry’s broader agenda for stronger primary health care, and called on the members to support government’s efforts to make essential vaccines accessible and equitable for all,” she stated.

She expressed the government’s full support for the group’s work, stressing that its recommendations will be critical to protecting communities, advancing equitable access to vaccines, and building a more resilient health system.

The Newly appointed chairman of NITAG, Prof. Philip Baba. Adongo, pledged the committee’s full commitment to delivering high-quality technical guidance for the country’s immunization programme.

“We accept this responsibility with dedication, we will bring our collective expertise to bear to ensure that the country’s immunisation policies are guided by the best available evidence,” he added.

He noted the team would work collectively to provide sound technical advise to strengthen the national immunisation programme.

He thanked the Ministry for the confidence reposed in the group and assured that members will build on past work to strengthen immunization policy and support national health goals.

The team, which is chaired by a Public Health Researcher and a Social and Behavioural Scientist, Prof. Philip Baba Adongo, include experts in paediatrics, epidemiology, microbiology, public health, pharmacy, immunology, health economics and the social sciences.

The other members are professors Anthony K. Enimil, Daniel Ansong, Anita Fafa Dartey and Paulina Onvomaha Tindana.

It also has Dr Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, Dr Samuel Oko Otokunor Sackey, Rev Dr Priscilla Awo Nortey, Stanley Kwasi Diamenu, Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe and Dr Belinda Afriyie Nimako as members.

Mr Martin Kusi, Bernard Selasi Dzomeku, Kwamena Essilfie Quaison, Dr Felix Osei Sarpong, Dr Dennis Odai Laryea and Fred Osei Sarpong are also members of the team.

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