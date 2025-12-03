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Kennedy Agyapong will be a great President — Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP Palgrave Boakye Dankwaleft and Kennedy Agyapong
WED, 03 DEC 2025
Palgrave Boakye Dankwa[left] and Kennedy Agyapong

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has expressed strong optimism in the leadership qualities of New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong.

Dr. Boakye-Danquah highlighted the former Assin Central MP’s credibility, consistency, and passion for Ghana, pointing to his philanthropic and humanitarian actions as evidence of his suitability for the presidency.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM’s Starr Chat, he cited Kennedy Agyapong’s efforts in building a cardio center at the 37 Military Hospital and bringing Ghanaians back from Lebanon using his personal funds.

“He’s been a very viable voice, a very credible voice. He’s been a very consistent voice. He’s been extremely passionate about Ghana. I see it, I hear it, I see his investments in Ghana. I see the fact that he’s homemade. Kennedy is homemade, and there are very few people who have wealth that want to use their money to serve their people,” he said.

Dr. Boakye-Danquah also stressed that Kennedy Agyapong’s love for humanitarian work sets him apart from previous leaders.

“Not a single president from President Nkrumah to Busia has ever built anything from personal money. Kennedy uses his own funds to build a cardio center and bring people back from Lebanon. You need a leader who feels human beings, who touches human beings,” he noted.

“I know Kennedy will be a very great President. His industrialisation agenda is also some that will help the country,” Dr. Boakye-Danquah said.

Meanwhile, the former lawmaker is facing four party stalwarts including former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Abetifi MP Dr. Bryan Acheampong in the flagbearer contest slated for January 31, 2026.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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