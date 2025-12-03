Tariff hikes must translate into better service delivery — Adomako-Mensah to utility agencies

The Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Energy Committee, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has urged the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Water Limited (GWL) to prioritise improved service delivery.

His call follows the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’s (PURC) announcement of new utility tariff which takes effect in January 2026.

The new rates include an 9.86% increase in electricity and a 15.92% rise in water charges for the next major tariff period.

PURC noted that the adjustments are aimed at supporting capital expenditure and aspects of operational costs between 2025 and 2030.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Wednesday, December 3, Afigya Kwabre North MP explained that the increment is meant to finance long-term capital projects rather than the regular quarterly reviews.

Adomako-Mensah said the utilities would not return soon for further capital-related increases, but quarterly adjustments based on economic indicators will still apply.

“Ghanaians should brace themselves, because this has nothing to do with the quarterly adjustment… by March, depending on the economic factors, we should expect another increment,” he noted.

“We have always advocated that when you request for an increase, Ghanaians should see a commensurate level of service,” stressed the MP.

The lawmaker also highlighted the heavy financial strain on Ghana Water Limited due to galamsey pollution, which has increased treatment costs and affected output in several regions.

“Ghana Water is under major stress with galamsey. They showed us videos of how bad the menace is contributing to an increase in their expenditures,” he stated.