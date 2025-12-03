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Former NSA Boss Assibey Antwi likely to spend Christmas in custody – Ashanti NPP Executive

  Wed, 03 Dec 2025
Social News Former NSA Boss Assibey Antwi likely to spend Christmas in custody – Ashanti NPP Executive
WED, 03 DEC 2025

Paul Yandoh, Ashanti Regional Executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has suggested that former National Service Authority (NSA) Executive Director Osei Assibey Antwi may spend the Christmas season in custody due to the gravity of the charges against him.

Speaking in an interview with Ezra Adekyee, Yandoh said, “The allegations against him are grave. Considering the hefty bail conditions, I feel he will spend Christmas in custody.”

When asked if the party would visit Assibey in prison, similar to the support extended to Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi during his detention, Yandoh responded cautiously: “It depends on the closeness of the relationship. But regardless, we would ensure we show up to express support for him.”

Assibey is facing 14 serious charges, including causing financial loss to the state, theft, and money laundering in a case involving more than GH¢600 million. Court documents indicate that during his tenure between August 2021 and February 2025, he allegedly authorised payments to over 60,000 non-existent national service personnel, misappropriating public funds in the process.

The charges against him are filed under sections 179A(1) and 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), and section 1(2)(c) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044).

Prosecutors contend that Assibey caused a financial loss of GH¢500,861,744.02 through these “ghost” personnel payments and dishonestly appropriated millions of cedis between August 2023 and May 2024.

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