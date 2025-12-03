‘If Kpandai rerun is upheld, losing candidates will cause confusion and demand reruns’ — Dr. Zaato

Policy analyst and Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato, has warned that the ongoing dispute over the Kpandai parliamentary rerun could set a dangerous precedent if allowed to stand.

The fresh poll follows a Tamale High Court ruling on Monday, November 24, which annulled the original results and directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to organise a rerun within 30 days.

The ruling came after NDC candidate Daniel Nsala Wakpal petitioned the court, alleging irregularities during the December 7 election.

However, speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Wednesday, December 3, Dr. Zaato referenced claims that the polls were disrupted by violence allegedly instigated by the NDC candidate, who, he argued, is now benefitting from incumbency to secure a rerun.

According to him, upholding the rerun could embolden future candidates to orchestrate chaos whenever they sense defeat, especially if their party wins the presidential race.

“I hope that we do not reward foulness and hooliganism. I pray and hope that we learn serious lessons from this and do not make Kpandai a test case for other losing candidates. If this is upheld, it may become a copycat for future losing candidates,” he said.

“Future losing candidates may look to Kpandai. I don’t want a losing candidate to someday say, ‘Hey, you saw what happened in Kpandai, right? We were losing, and then they stormed the place, caused confusion and later sought a rerun because their party won power.’”

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party candidate who won the annulled polls, Matthew Nyindam, has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the High Court’s ruling.