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Gov't agricultural policies on track, but food security goal remains elusive – Soil Scientist

By DC Kwame Kwakye
Agriculture Govt agricultural policies on track, but food security goal remains elusive – Soil Scientist
WED, 03 DEC 2025

The Head of the Department of Soil Science at the School of Agriculture, University of Cape Coast (UCC), Dr. Kofi Atiah, has described Ghana's food security measures as inadequate, urging the country to intensify efforts to achieve food security.

Speaking in a telephone interview on GBC Radio Central on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, as a precursor to the forthcoming Farmers Day celebration scheduled for Friday, December 5, 2025, the Soil Scientist asserted that, given Ghana's population of approximately 34 million, roughly 2.02 million are unable to access adequate nutrition.

He added that food Security is the condition wherein all individuals, at all times, have physical, social, and economic access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food that meets their dietary requirements and food preferences for an active and healthy lifestyle.

"Food security is not just about the quantity of food available, but its quality and accessibility as well," he emphasised.

The soil scientist highlighted that, of the 2.2 million food-insecure individuals, one million are children under five years old. "This is our current food security state," he stated.

Dr. Atiah drew a direct link between soil health and national nutrition. "There is a correlation because almost all nutrients in the soil are found in humans," he explained, referencing the common religious belief that humanity was created from the earth.

He warned that poor soil quality directly undermines public health. "We are what we eat," he stressed. "What you eat is also a reflection of what is contained in the soil."

With over 90% of the world's food derived from the soil, he argued that the two issues are inextricably linked. "If the soil isn't well managed, it can have severe negative consequences on the health of the people," he cautioned.

Dr. Atiah concluded that as Ghana strives for food security, the government must prioritize policies that protect and preserve the land.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: dc-kwame-kwakye

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