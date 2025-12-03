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Afenyo-Markin holds meeting with Effutu NPP communicators to strategize

  Wed, 03 Dec 2025
NPP Afenyo-Markin holds meeting with Effutu NPP communicators to strategize
WED, 03 DEC 2025

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, held a late-night strategy meeting on Tuesday with the New Patriotic Party’s communication team in the constituency as part of efforts to reinforce the party’s messaging and organisational strength.

The session, held in his office, brought together the full communication machinery of the constituency for an extensive discussion on how to sharpen the party’s outreach, improve public engagement, and consolidate its presence at the community level.

Sources familiar with the meeting said the discussions centred on enhancing communication discipline, improving coordination, and ensuring that the party’s development initiatives in Effutu are effectively communicated to the public.

Mr Afenyo-Markin expressed appreciation to the communicators for their commitment and urged them to uphold unity and professionalism as the party works toward securing strategic political gains in the future.

The meeting is part of a broader series of engagements led by the MP aimed at strengthening internal party structures and deepening collaboration among key stakeholders in the Effutu Constituency.

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