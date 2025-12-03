Family, clergy join GFP in Ejuratia to mark one year of Akua Donkor’s death

The Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) on Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of the passing of Madam Akua Donkor with the unveiling of her tomb in Ejuratia, in a ceremony attended by the party’s current leader Philip Kwabena Agyemang, known as Roman Fada.
Family members, her husband, Catholic clergy, church members and party executives were present at the event, which included prayers and tributes reflecting on her role in the party and her service to the community.
The delegation also presented cash donations to the Ejuratia Roman Catholic Church, where Madam Akua Donkor worshipped, as part of the commemoration.
Party officials said the memorial was held to honour her contributions to the GFP and to reaffirm commitments to sustaining the party’s work.