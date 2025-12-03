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Wed, 03 Dec 2025 Feature Article

Ghanaian Queen Mothers, Stop Desecrating Your Beauty With Artificial Facemask

Ghanaian Queen Mothers, Stop Desecrating Your Beauty With Artificial Facemask

It is so embarrassing the Traditional Authorities in Ghana who are the custodian of our traditions, cultures and values, having sat down aloof and allowed our identity diluted, and forced to embraced foreign cultures which has turned us into pseudo Caucasian.

The inherit responsibilities of the traditional authority is to protect, preserve and defend the traditional values of the people they represent, unfortunately due to their divisive interest are now being used as tools of manipulation by the very people our forebears conquered and chased out of this country.

Sadly our Queen Mothers who are expected to guide the Chiefs, failed miserably in that responsibility and were unable to safeguard the sanctity of the our values. Most of them have forgotten the traditions and cultures are the bedrock of the survival as people, and they have mistakenly succumbed to foreign religious values which is incompatible with our norms and practice.

Some of them allowed greed and acquisition of wealth to cloud their noble responsibilities and their sacred authority is under threat. Sadly some of our Queen Mothers do not feel embarrassed when they pose like slay queens, and others looks like mannequin in caucasian hair, and their faces breached or painted with multicolours facemasks and shaved eyebrows paint in black and above all, the beautification is crowned by extension of their eyelid. Surprisingly some of women with high impeccable intelligence and stature are also victims of this inferiority programming.

At times it is difficult to identify their identity or race, they do not look like Ghanaian an African or a Caucasian. An nation that throws away its cultures, traditions and values had no identity, and it is expected to fail. It is time we exorcise this inferiority programming and let see ourselves as the best creation of God.

Let us be proud the black race is unique, and the only skin colour that is original and authentic which its imitation not possible. No matter how hard the Caucasian tried to tone their skin to look black, unlike the black skin that can be changed into caucasian skin within some few weeks.

We must be proud we belong to the original creation of God and let us work hard to emancipate ourselves from the negative programming we have cocoon ourselves into.

Mike kalley
Sociopolitical Analyst.

Michael Kalley-Dotse
Michael Kalley-Dotse, © 2025

Sociopolitical AnalystColumn: Michael Kalley-Dotse

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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