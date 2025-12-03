Between MF Rhetoric and Visionary Leadership - The Agyapong-Bawumia To-Do

The best and the most appropriate answer or riposte to the catatonic wrangling raging between backers of former Vice-President Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia and Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, both fiercely competing for the 2028 Presidential Nomination of Ghana’s main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), ought to tell eligible and prospective party delegates and electors and, in the long run, for that matter, eligible and registered members, supporters and sympathizers of the NPP, and well beyond, far more about the spokespersons and the electioneering-campaign operatives of both Candidates Bawumia and Agyapong, than anything strategically and/or socioeconomically relevant and quality-of-life-enhancing national development agenda that either of the aforementioned candidates has in store for the largely underprivileged and wantonly exploited Ghanaian citizenry in the runup to the 2028 General Election.

For both Messrs. Kwasi Kwarteng, the Kennedy Agyapong spokesperson and national representative, and Samuel Atta-Akyea, a relative of the former twice, consecutively elected President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and a Bawumia spokesperson or representative - it is not clear to this author which - it scandalously appears that the quality of the diction and the rhetoric of the annual speeches or addresses that Ghanaian leaders get to make to an almost invariably half-empty auditorium at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Headquarters, right here in the Big Apple of New York City, is far more important than any forensically remarkable or progressive leadership track record that either the former Vice-President or his most acerbic and caustic internal political opponent and apparent archnemesis has to facilitate the direly needed improvement in the living standards of the Ghanaian people (See “UN will prefer bold, 'motherfucker-saying' leader to an unrepentant liar — Ken Camp claps back at Atta Akyea” Modernghana.com 11/26/25).

This is concerningly and disconcertingly about how unspeakably morally vacuous, intellectually inane and incurably asinine, depraved, deprived and abysmally low the stereotypical breed of what passes for the contemporary Ghanaian political elite could be these days. That Mr. Atta-Akyea, who is also a relative of this author and his middle school junior mate in the early 1970s, is also a former Akufo-Addo-appointed one-term Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing, makes the afore-referenced to-do or flap all the more scandalous and inexcusably disconcerting, even if not altogether outlandish or unusual.

You see, as a cabinet appointee, the former New Patriotic Party-sponsored Member of Parliament for Akyem-Abuakwa-South, in the Akufo-Addo electoral stronghold of the Eastern Region, had woefully failed to perform at par, in association-golf parlance, thus the perfectly understandable refusal of Nana Akufo-Addo to have his law-practice mentee and junior partner re-appointed into his ministerial cabinet the second time around. It is also quite obvious and certain that Mr. Atta-Akyea may be desperately seeking to make good with the epically failed former Vice-President Bawumia, electorally speaking, that is, in hopes of being ceded a key role in a highly unlikely, at least not in the offing, future Mahamudu Bawumia government.

For his part, like Mr. Atta-Akyea, Mr. Kwarteng is a legal practitioner of no mean standing in Ghanaian society, apparently. However, as a New Patriotic Party Communications Team Member, the former spokesperson for the Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum-headed Ministry of Education, in the previous Akufo-Addo government, does not appear to have laudably or remarkably distinguished himself, at least gauging by the abysmal performance of the party in the December 7, 2024 General Election. On paper, Mr. Kwarteng is fairly handsomely equipped with his fair share of academic and professional credentials, which have yet to credibly and practically reflect his heft or formidability on the electioneering-campaign stumps.

The preceding notwithstanding, contrary to what Mr. Atta-Akyea would have his audiences and the rest of the nation believe, the one seemingly most insurmountable problem for Candidate Ohene Agyapong is far less about the “loose-talker” notoriety of the former New Patriotic Party-sponsored Member of Parliament for Assin-North Constituency and, subsequently, Assin-Central Constituency, both in the Central Region, but squarely and unarguably the fact that Candidate Ohene Agyapong has already made it categorically and emphatically clear that he has absolutely no confidence in the work ethic and the professional integrity of the average Ghanaian citizen, thus his constant and incessant boastful and smug declaration that when it comes to recruiting managers and senior-staff employees for his several dozen enterprises, the longtime Bronx, New York resident and self-described sometime New York City cab driver much prefers to recruit or hire Asians, whom he personally finds to be far more hardworking and honest than nearly each and every Ghanaian citizen whom the Fordham University dropout has ever hired as an employee.

Which, of course, ought to leave one wondering why Candidate Ohene Agyapong is not gunning for the presidency of one of those Asian countries where these model business managers and employees originate. The fact of the matter is that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is a wantonly corrupt crony-capitalist bloodsucker who has made huge chunks of his money on the backs of Ghanaian taxpayers whom this government-contract-addicted economic parasite has absolutely no respect for, except to cheaply use and unscrupulously abuse and then discard at will and at whim.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]