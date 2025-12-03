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Wed, 03 Dec 2025 Education

GTEC warns public about six unaccredited University of Ghana learning centres

  Wed, 03 Dec 2025
GTEC warns public about six unaccredited University of Ghana learning centres

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has issued a strong public alert after discovering six University of Ghana Learning Centres operating without the necessary accreditation, cautioning that certificates awarded by these centres will not be accepted for employment, further education, or professional progression.

The warning, contained in a statement released on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, and signed by Dr. Emmanuel Oware Nyarko, Director of Quality Assurance and Compliance, urged parents, students, and employers to verify the accreditation status of any institution or study centre before enrolling or making commitments.

GTEC has further directed eleven institutions to suspend new admissions until they fully comply with regulatory standards. Among those affected are the Institute of Business Management and Journalism in Kumasi, Rural Development College at Kwaso, University College of Agriculture and Environmental Studies in Bunso, Kings and Queens Medical College in Akosombo, and Springs College in Labone.

The Commission also flagged twenty six institutions for running programmes with expired accreditation. These include Abbeam Institute of Technology in Kasoa, Lakeside University College in Accra, ILMA Institute of Science and Technology, Presbyterian Nurses’ Training College in Bawku, and Holy Spirit College of Education in Ho.

GTEC warned that enrolling in unaccredited institutions places students at significant risk, including financial loss, invalid certificates, and long term academic and career disadvantages.

The Commission said the latest notice forms part of ongoing efforts to protect the public, maintain quality in tertiary education, and clamp down on institutions exploiting unsuspecting students.

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