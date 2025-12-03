Bolga airport project: Tension brews as group accuses Minister of sidelining key members, land owners threaten to withdraw

Progress on the Bolgatanga Airport project has been overshadowed by a growing dispute, as the Alagumbe Association, the group that has championed the project for years, accuses Upper East Regional Minister Donatus Atanga Akamugri of pushing them out of the process at a crucial stage.

The Association, founded and led by Gabriel Agambila, says it has been central to the airport agenda from the very beginning. According to the group, it funded land documentation, engaged affected communities, supported technical teams, and worked with chiefs and traditional leaders to secure land for the project.

But speaking on A1 Radio, Mr. Agambila alleged that the Minister had excluded the Association from recent documentation procedures and facilitated the signing of final project papers in Accra without their knowledge or participation.

Although his name reportedly appears on the final documents, the Association’s leader insisted he never signed anything.

“I haven’t signed any document. Yet the documents are in Accra with all signatures. The landowners told me they signed, and I confirmed at the office of the CEO of the Ghana Airport Company that the documents had arrived,” he said.

Agambila expressed deep frustration over the development, explaining that he left his job in the United States and spent nearly a year in Ghana coordinating land negotiations, community meetings, and processes involving traditional authorities. His sudden exclusion, he said, has shocked chiefs and landowners who have long collaborated with the Association.

Some of them, angered by the situation, even threatened to withdraw their lands until Agambila stepped in to calm rising tensions.

Over the years, the Association has taken on responsibilities far beyond advocacy. The group financed runway extension work, performed traditional rites after construction affected a sacred grove, purchased gravel for access roads used by inspectors, and consistently maintained community support for the project.

Having worked with three successive regional ministers, the Association now feels betrayed.

“It’s like an insult. We invested energy, money, and our reputation, only to be treated as though we don’t matter,” Agambila said.

He suggested that political considerations may be behind the sidelining, noting that the individual who delivered the documents to Accra was described as a “party person.” However, he stressed that the Association has no political interests.

“We are doing this for the region. Ministers come and go. This project outlives politics,” he said.

Despite the tensions, the group remains committed to the airport initiative. Agambila disclosed that new investors have already shown interest and are awaiting meetings with the Roads Minister and the Ghana Airport Company.

“We won’t relent. The region is fighting, and Alagumbe is fighting. If we secure the benefits, they are for the people — not for any individual,” he said.

As the disagreement continues, residents of the Upper East Region are watching closely, hopeful that political conflicts do not derail one of the region’s most significant and long-awaited infrastructure projects.