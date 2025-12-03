2025 WASSCE: 'Anybody who says Free SHS is the reason for these failures is not intelligent’ – Miracles

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, an aide to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged education stakeholders to move away from politicised commentary on the 2025 WASSCE results and instead investigate the real causes of the widespread poor performance.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Wednesday, December 3, he dismissed suggestions that the Free Senior High School policy was responsible for the sharp decline in student outcomes. He argued that the policy had no influence on teaching quality, classroom delivery or academic standards, insisting that the only substantive change introduced by Free SHS was the removal of fees.

Mr Aboagye maintained that teachers continue to apply the same instructional methods used before the policy was introduced, adding that the academic structures within schools had not been altered in any way that could account for the disappointing performance.

He called for a technical assessment of the results, particularly in Core Mathematics and Social Studies, where the steepest declines were recorded. According to him, any attempt to blame Free SHS was “ill-informed” and driven by political motivations rather than evidence.

He emphasised that the country must urgently identify the true underlying factors behind the decline in order to prevent a recurrence. He said the conversation should shift from politics to diagnostics, stressing that a national strategy was needed to address weaknesses in the examination system.

This year’s WASSCE produced one of the lowest performances in recent memory. Passes from grade A1 to C6 in Core Mathematics dropped by more than ninety six thousand candidates, falling from 305132 in 2024 to 209068 in 2025. The overall pass rate stood at 48.73 percent, leaving more than half of candidates without the minimum grades required for tertiary education. Nearly a quarter of all candidates failed both Core Mathematics and Social Studies.

The University of Ghana has announced it will maintain its admission cut off points for the 2025–2026 academic year despite the widespread decline in performance, raising concerns about how many qualified students will gain entry.

Mr Aboagye insisted that the debate must be grounded in evidence rather than political convenience, saying that only a clear understanding of the technical issues will help safeguard the integrity of Ghana’s education system.