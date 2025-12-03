IGP Special Team cracks down on armed criminals in Aboabo Forest; one suspect killed, 32 arrested in Tamale

The IGP Special Operations Team came under heavy gunfire on Tuesday during an intelligence-driven operation at the Aboabo Forest enclave in the Tamale Metropolis, ending in the death of one suspect and the arrest of thirty-two others believed to be involved in robbery, drug trafficking, and other serious crimes.

Police sources say the officers were advancing into the forest—long considered a refuge for heavily armed gangs—when unknown assailants opened fire without warning. The officers, suddenly exposed and in danger, returned fire in accordance with police rules of engagement and self defence procedures.

One suspect was hit during the exchange, while the others fled into the forest as reinforcements advanced. Officers rushed the injured suspect to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His remains have since been placed at the morgue for autopsy.

The shootout, according to investigators, confirms earlier intelligence that criminal groups hiding within the enclave were prepared to resist arrest with force.

The confrontation followed a series of coordinated police operations across Tamale. Earlier in the day, the Special Operations Team, led by ASP Bawah Abdul Jalil, visited Sheikh Basha, leader of Masjidul Bayan, as part of ongoing engagements with community and religious leaders. The courtesy call, involving fifty officers and eight police vehicles, preceded prayers and words of encouragement from the cleric, who applauded the police for their efforts against robbery, rape, mobile money attacks, drug peddling, and other threats to public safety.

After the visit, the team moved to Sanzhirigu, where intelligence pointed to a house used for the sale and use of illegal drugs. A swift operation there resulted in the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, together with bottles of Koffex syrup.

Follow up intelligence then directed officers to the Aboabo Forest. A wider sweep of the area led to twenty seven additional arrests and the recovery of significant quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, opioid tablets, six suspected stolen motorbikes, and three mobile phones believed to be unlawfully obtained.

Officers secured the entire area to prevent escapes and ensure the safety of residents and personnel. Those arrested have been sent to the District Charge Office and the Sakasaka Police Station for detention and further investigation. The seized narcotics have been forwarded for forensic examination, while the motorbikes and phones are undergoing verification.

Police say the operation demonstrated strong tactical coordination, discipline, and professionalism, adding that despite the armed resistance, the Special Operations Team remains committed to dismantling violent gangs and suppressing criminal networks operating in the Tamale Metropolis.