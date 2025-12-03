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Zipline contract delivered no value to the Ghanaian taxpayer — Deputy Health Minister

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Health Deputy Minister for Health, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah
WED, 03 DEC 2025 1
Deputy Minister for Health, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah

Deputy Minister for Health, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has addressed what she describes as misconceptions surrounding the Zipline medical drone delivery contract signed in 2018 and operationalised in 2019.

The service, which cost the state $520,000 monthly for six stations, was meant to support emergency deliveries to hard-to-reach communities.

However, according to the Deputy Minister, only 12% of Zipline’s operations covered hard-to-reach areas, while just 4% of the deliveries qualified as emergencies.

She said the majority of items delivered included non-emergency supplies such as paracetamol, condoms and mosquito nets.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, December 3, Dr. Ayensu-Danquah argued that the programme was inefficient and placed an unnecessary burden on taxpayers, stressing the need for transparency on the matter.

“The contract was signed for emergency and hard-to-reach areas, meaning that the drones were going to send emergency medicines and emergency services to areas that were hard to reach. On the record, only 12% of the work they did was to hard-to-reach areas. Only 4% of the deliveries were emergencies. They were delivering paracetamol, condoms, and mosquito nets.

“The Ghanaian taxpayers were suffering under this program. I wanted to use this opportunity to clarify the Zipline issue so that there is no ambiguity and there’s absolutely no confusion as to why this Zipline program is not good for the Ghanaian and the Ghanaian taxpayer,” she said.

Her comments come amid the suspension of three Zipline operational centres due to outstanding payments and unclear settlement guidelines from the Ministry of Health.

Zipline Country Director, Daniel Kwaku Merki, confirmed in a letter to the Ministry that the Anum Distribution Centre and two others have been temporarily shut down due to financial constraints, affecting deliveries to districts including Asuogyaman, Lower Manya Krobo and Kwahu Afram Plains North and South.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Akoto | 12/3/2025 12:27:57 PM

God only knows how much of that paid amount is diverted into private accounts. Under the NPP, so much money was endorsed for everything, yet less development, state capture, and bankruptcy were left to cripple the country and its economy.

Comments1
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